Lancashire is full of restaurants, cafes and bars that are perfect to celebrate a birthday.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Whether it's some fancy Italian food or a trip to the local boozer, there are plenty of places to gather your friends to enjoy your big day.
We asked readers of the Lancashire Post where their favourite places to visit for a birthday treat is and the response was overwhelming.
So here are 13 Lancashire restaurants, cafes and bars perfect for a birthday treat:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.