13 Lancashire restaurants and cafes perfect for a birthday treat - including places in Preston and Chorley

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 12:17 BST

Got a birthday coming up? Check out some of our readers' favourite places to go for a birthday treat.

Lancashire is full of restaurants, cafes and bars that are perfect to celebrate a birthday.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Whether it's some fancy Italian food or a trip to the local boozer, there are plenty of places to gather your friends to enjoy your big day.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post where their favourite places to visit for a birthday treat is and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 13 Lancashire restaurants, cafes and bars perfect for a birthday treat:

244 Preston Rd, Longridge, Preston PR3 3BD | 4.6 out of 5 (908 Google reviews)

1. Franco's

244 Preston Rd, Longridge, Preston PR3 3BD | 4.6 out of 5 (908 Google reviews) | Google

Photo Sales
200 Preston Rd, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7HW | 4.6 out of 5 (461 Google Reviews)

2. Elliot's Bistro

200 Preston Rd, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7HW | 4.6 out of 5 (461 Google Reviews) | Google

Photo Sales
Wheatley Ln Rd, Fence, Burnley BB12 9EE | 4.6 out of 5 (461 Google Reviews)

3. Fence Gate Inn

Wheatley Ln Rd, Fence, Burnley BB12 9EE | 4.6 out of 5 (461 Google Reviews) | Fence Gate Inn

Photo Sales
96 Whittingham Ln, Broughton, Preston PR3 5DB | 4.6 out of 5 (2814 Google Reviews)

4. Italian Orchard

96 Whittingham Ln, Broughton, Preston PR3 5DB | 4.6 out of 5 (2814 Google Reviews) | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsBarsFoodLancashire PostPrestonLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.