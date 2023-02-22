News you can trust since 1886
11 hidden gem pubs in South Ribble according to customer reviews online

South Ribble has plenty of pubs and bars for thirsty customers to chose from, whether it be the classic local pub or the more swanky establishment.

By Aimee Seddon
13 minutes ago

But if you fancy something a bit different, we’ve put together some of the best ‘hidden gems’ on offer.

The Post searched internet reviews to see which pubs in South Ribble have been classed as hidden gems by the people that know best, the customers.

Take a look at eleven of them below, to be enjoyed individually or, on a pub crawl.

2. The Golden Tap

1 Chapel Brow, Leyland. Example review: "That's a little gem right next to the station. Small tappy pub, with a friendly atmosphere and a lot of choices on tap."

3. The Rose & Crown

220 Southport Rd, Ulnes Walton, Leyland. Example review: "Such a cozy and welcoming environment,...well priced for the quality of the service and food. Would highly recommend here! A hidden gem."

4. Lime Bar and Lounge

Lime Bar and Lounge. Example review: "A small gem in the local area, Lime shines by offering something different."

