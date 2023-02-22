South Ribble has plenty of pubs and bars for thirsty customers to chose from, whether it be the classic local pub or the more swanky establishment.
But if you fancy something a bit different, we’ve put together some of the best ‘hidden gems’ on offer.
The Post searched internet reviews to see which pubs in South Ribble have been classed as hidden gems by the people that know best, the customers.
Take a look at eleven of them below, to be enjoyed individually or, on a pub crawl.
1. South Ribble pubs and bars
Below are 8 of the best ‘hidden gem’ South Ribble pubs and bars. Image: Engin Akyurt on Pexels
Photo: Engin Akyurt on Pexels
2. The Golden Tap
1 Chapel Brow, Leyland. Example review: "That's a little gem right next to the station. Small tappy pub, with a friendly atmosphere and a lot of choices on tap."
Photo: Google Maps
3. The Rose & Crown
220 Southport Rd, Ulnes Walton, Leyland. Example review: "Such a cozy and welcoming environment,...well priced for the quality of the service and food. Would highly recommend here! A hidden gem."
Photo: Google Maps
4. Lime Bar and Lounge
Lime Bar and Lounge. Example review: "A small gem in the local area, Lime shines by offering something different."
Photo: Google Maps