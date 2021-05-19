10p plastic bag charge to be introduced this week as prices double

The single-use carrier bag charge is set to double from 5p to 10p. Do you think this is justified?

As a result of the carrier bag charge, the average person in England now buys just four single-use carrier bags a year from the main supermarkets, compared with 140 in 2014. By extending the charge to all retailers, it is expected that the use of single-use carrier bags will decrease by 70-80 per cent in small and medium-sized businesses.

Small businesses across the North West are being urged to prepare themselves for the changes ahead of them coming into force on 21 May. It comes as research finds the charge is supported overwhelmingly by the public – with 95% of people in England acknowledging the wide-ranging benefits to the environment so far.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said: “The introduction of the 5p charge has been a phenomenal success, driving down sales of harmful plastic bags in supermarkets by a remarkable 95 per cent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We know we must go further to protect our natural environment and oceans, which is why we are now extending this charge to all businesses.

“I urge retailers of all sizes to make sure they are ready for the changes, as we work together to build back greener and strengthen our world-leading action to combat the scourge of plastic waste.”

Association of Convenience Stores Chief Executive James Lowman said: “We strongly welcome the inclusion of local shops and other small businesses into the successful plastic bag charging scheme, which not only helps the environment, but is also a great way for retailers to raise money for local and national charities.”

Sunjiv Shah, Uber Eats UK General Manager said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for businesses to tackle plastic waste and to support good causes. Everyone can help play a role in protecting the environment by reducing the use of single-use plastic bags.”

A recent report published from charity WRAP found a shift in attitude towards plastic bags since the charge was first brought in.

Through a survey of over 2,000 adults in England, it was revealed:

. Close to seven in ten (69 per cent) were either ‘strongly’ or ‘slightly’ in favour of the charge when it was first introduced, and that has increased now to 73 per cent.

. Customers are changing habits to use long-life bags made from more sustainable and environmentally-friendly materials. Of those surveyed, two in three (67 per cent) said they used a ‘bag-for-life’ - either fabric or more durable plastic - to take their shopping home for a large food shop in store, with only 14 per cent using a single-use carrier bag.

. Only one in four (26 per cent) purchase bags from the till when doing food shops – including 4 per cent who say they do this ‘always’. This represents a significant fall since 2014 before the charge was introduced, when over twice as many (57 per cent) reported taking plastic carrier bags from the till. Meanwhile, over half (54 per cent) say they take less bags from the till.

. Almost half (49 per cent) of 18-34s says they purchase carrier bags at the till at least sometimes, compared to just over one in 10 (11 per cent) of those aged 55+.

Since the introduction of the charge, retailers have donated over £150 million to good causes in charity, volunteering, environment and health sectors.

The move will help the UK build back better and greener from the pandemic, and boost our global leadership in tackling climate change and plastic pollution. As hosts of COP26 this year, President of the G7 and a key player in the CBD COP15, we are leading the international climate change agenda.