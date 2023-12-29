There were plenty of stars to choose from when it came to compiling NationalWorld’s worst dressed celebrities of 2023

If you thought it was hard compiling NationalWorld’s worst dressed celebrity list of 2023, think again. There were plenty of contenders when it came to wearing outfits that should never have been seen, and hopefully won’t be again. I am normally a fan of Florence Pugh’s outfits, but this was not the case when it came to her choice when it came to the Oscars 2023. The Hollywood star opted for a Valentino taffeta top with ruffle sleeves that she wore with micro shorts. She called her look “a bit of romantic, bit of punk,” but I would call it a “mistake.”

Anya Taylor-Joy's outfit for the BAFTAs 2023 has to be a contender for one of the worst celebrity fashion choices of the year. She decided on a hooded Schiapareli haute couture gold mini dress with matching liquid-bronze nails. Although she was described as both a ‘magnetising vision’ and ‘looking like something straight out of a fairytale, I would say it was a modern take on Red Riding Hood but not in a good way, in a very bad way (and yes I know it wasn’t red).

Abbey Clancy wore a shockingly bad outfit to The British Fashion Awards in December 2023. She went braless and opted for a sheer black lace top and skirt (her underwear was on display), Her knee high transparent black lace socks completed the look, but unfortunately the ‘socks’ did not enhance the look, but just made it even worse!

The National Television Awards took place in September 2023 and whilst there were some beautiful outfits on display, unfortunately there were also some less-than-appealing ones. Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri opted for the same colour dress as Holly Willoughby (lilac), but whilst Holly looked sensational, Tasha’s gown did not hit the fashion mark. The feathers on the hem and the feathers on her bag were just over the top and the gown itself was too low cut and the antithesis of chic. As for her boyfriend Andrew Le Page’s suit, the embroidered jacket was not at all stylish and too theatrical. Perhaps Andrew it would have been better to have opted for a traditional but always elegant black tie suit?

Another shocker of an outfit on the night was Tom Allen’s black shorts that he paired with a more white jacket, shirt and bow tie. Whilst I had no issue with the jacket, the short shorts were simply inappropriate for a glamorous awards ceremony.

Are you surprised that Tasha Ghouri Andrew Le Page and Tom Allen made NationalWorld's worst dressed list of 2023? Photographs by Getty