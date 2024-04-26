Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Comparing and analysing ticket prices, star ratings, review sentiments, and the number of rides and attractions of the UK’s top 60 amusement parks, BravoVoucher have determined which offers the best value for punters.

Representing the North West and Lancashire with aplomb, Blackpool Pleasure Beach emerged as the UK’s 10th best value amusement park, with Southend Adventure Island taking top spot as the country’s number one, and Clarence Pier in Southsea, Hampshire ranking last, with some of the highest ticket costs and fewest rides.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach

“With cost-of-living pressures hitting UK households and families feeling the squeeze during school holidays and weekends when kids want to go out, our research aims to help families decide which days out will help their money stretch the furthest,” said Marco Farnararo, CEO and Co-Founder at Bravo Savings Network.

“By looking at multiple factors beyond the ticket price, we can better evaluate where guests of all ages are most likely to enjoy their time and feel the cost was worth it,” he added. “While it’s true some of the UK’s best-loved parks like Alton Towers and Chessington World of Adventures rank among the 10 best-value, residents living near the more local parks can still enjoy a great day out.

“Some even have a much cheaper price per ride than some of the bigger parks.”

The complete top 10 was as follows:

1 Adventure Island

2 Woodlands Family Theme Park

3 Drayton Manor

4 Paultons Park

5 Fantasy Island

6 Flambards Theme Park

7 Alton Towers

8 Gulliver's Kingdom

9 Chessington World of Adventures