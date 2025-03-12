Don't risk getting stranded - check your car battery! | Canva

A mum was stranded with her baby for 50 mins due to a flat battery. Don’t let it happen to you – check yours at Halfords today

Imagine being stuck on the side of a busy UK road with a baby in the back seat, your car refusing to start, and the clock ticking. That’s exactly what happened to one mum, who unwittingly conducted a social experiment when her car battery gave up on her at the worst possible moment.

Now, iconic British motorists’ brand Halfords aims to make it easy for drivers to stay on top of those niggling jobs that don’t seem important - until they are. Halfords has a whole range of services from a range of batteries for all budgets and car makes to a bespoke battery fitting service. Click here to find out more.

Posting on Reddit, user u/ perki_s described how she found herself stranded with her one-year-old daughter after her battery unexpectedly died. She was left waiting for 50 minutes, watching as good Samaritans stopped to offer help. “Roughly every five minutes someone checked in,” she wrote. “Men offered to take a look under the bonnet, and women checked if we needed food or water. It was really heartwarming.”

As the minutes stretched on, the situation became more stressful. “I had no idea how long I’d be there, and my daughter was getting restless,” she shared. With each passing moment, she became increasingly aware of how easily the situation could have been avoided. “I’d noticed my car had been struggling to start, but I ignored it. Looking back, I wish I’d checked my battery sooner.” Eventually, roadside assistance arrived, but the experience was a wake-up call for her—and a lesson for all drivers.

While her story had a happy ending, not everyone is so lucky when their battery fails. A dead battery can cause serious inconvenience, especially when it happens out of the blue. Fortunately, Halfords has made it easier than ever to check, replace, and fit car batteries—so you never have to end up in the same situation.

How to know your car battery needs replacing

Keeping car batteries fresh and healthy can be a challenge and it's easy to make expensive mistakes | Halfords

Car batteries don’t last forever, and the warning signs often appear before disaster strikes. Here are some common symptoms that suggest it’s time for a new one:

Slow engine turnover – If your car is struggling to start, your battery may be weakening.

Dashboard warning light – If the battery warning symbol is illuminated, don’t ignore it.

Dim headlights or electrical issues – Weak power to your lights or radio could be a sign your battery is on its way out.

Corrosion or swelling – A bloated battery case or build-up around the terminals can indicate internal failure.

More tips can be found on Halfords' website here .

Same-day fitting and guaranteed quality

If your battery is past its best, Halfords offers same-day fitting at hundreds of locations across the UK. You don’t even need an appointment—just pop into your local store, and an expert will fit your new battery while you wait. And with Halfords’ Never Beaten on Price promise, you can be sure you’re getting the best deal.

Top battery picks from Halfords

If you’re unsure which battery is best for your vehicle, here are three highly rated options:

Yuasa HSB013/HSB027 12V Car Battery (5-year guarantee) – A premium, long-lasting battery offering outstanding performance.

Halfords HCB013/HCB027 12V Car Battery (4-year guarantee) – A reliable choice with a solid four-year warranty.

Halfords HB013/HB027 Lead Acid 12V Car Battery (3-year guarantee) – A budget-friendly option without compromising on quality.

For even more savings, Halfords Motoring Club members can get up to £10 off their battery purchase. Free members receive £5 off, while premium members get £10 off. Find out more about membership benefits here .

Avoid the roadside nightmare

Being stranded with a dead battery is a hassle no one wants. As u/ perki_s discovered, there are plenty of kind strangers willing to help—but why take the risk? Checking and replacing your battery before it fails could save you a major inconvenience. Visit your nearest Halfords store today for a battery check or replacement, and drive with confidence knowing you won’t be left stranded.