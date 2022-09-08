After heated council debates and resident feedback, bosses at South Ribble Borough Council have extended the parking time from 90 minutes to two hours (no return within three hours) during term times.

The restrictions are to stop students from taking up all of the parking spaces during the day.

How does it affect you?

The new signs at Worden Park car park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are new signs up and tickets now must be displayed in vehicles using the car park

A council spokesman said: "There is no charge for parking, but all visitors must obtain a ticket with their Vehicle Registration and park in a marked bay."

Has there been confusion?

In August, the Post revealed that the extension to the parking period during term times had actually happened in November 2020, but notices were never altered and locals had been left unaware that they could park for longer than the signage suggested.

>>>Click here to read more about the row.

Council leader Paul Foster said that the authority had been planning to replace the signs at the same time that it installed new pay and display machines at the site.

But council members heard that the new kit had been held up because of pandemic-related delays in the supply chain.

What's the reaction?

Local residents and users of the park have given the news a mixed response. Many think that two hours still isn't enough.

Amelia Ormerod wrote on social media: "I went with a friend the other day and our toddlers. We felt really rushed. Walking from the car park to the play area, having an hour play, then we walked round to the cafe (slowly as you can imagine with 3 little ones) then we felt we had to rush our drinks to get back to the car.

"Two hours is not enough for a large park and cafe, especially if you have come for a day out, a walk/bike ride, play, drink/food."

Joanne Shaw wrote: "I just think there's a better way of dealing with the students who are parking there all day rather than restricting the time you can park there for the ones who genuinely use it for the park facilities.

"I've been there nearly four hours with my boys before now as we do all sorts while we're there.”

"Balance”

In response, a spokesman for the council said: "We understand it can be frustrating but with this measure we have increased the time period by 30 minutes based on previous resident feedback.

"It’s a balance we have to take to ensure that the car park is not misused, which it unfortunately has been in the past."

Leyland Councillor Matthew Tomlinson said: "Important to note that things an increase on the amount of free parking coared with what was before.

"Also, for those talkjng about taking the kids on the park, there are no restrictions at all at weekends or during local school holidays.

"In a perfect world, I'm sure we'd offer unlimited parking but, if we did that, the car park would simply fill up and stay full.

I think this is a fair compromise."