Police have not yet formally identified the remains found yesterday. But Rachel’s sister, Sarah Jackson, has today launched a GoFundMe appeal to raise money towards the funeral and a memorial to a “one of a kind soul.”

She said: “Yesterday, the unthinkable happened and after an awful day of searching, the news came in that my precious, beautiful sister had been found dead.

“I never thought I’d have to do this but we need to raise funds to give her the most beautiful, colourful, Rachel-esque send off ever.

Rachel was described by her family as 'the beautiful rainbow in our sky.'

“She was a sparkling ray of sunshine who brought unconditional love, joy and beauty to the lives of every single person she encountered. I’ve never met anyone who loved so purely and deeply, never met anyone with the compassion and empathy she had.

“She was one in a million and our family are in pieces at having lost the beautiful rainbow in our sky. Our lives will never be the same and the pain is so deep and raw, but your donations will ease the financial struggles for the funeral and memorial at least.

“I know Rachel’s pure love, zaniness and beauty touched all your lives: please donate whatever you can in memory of this precious, one of a kind soul.”

Rachel, who lived in Didsbury, Manchester, was visiting friends in the Wadham Road area of Avenham on Friday when she went out around 7pm “to get some air”.

Police have said Rachel’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

