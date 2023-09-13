News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Escaped prisoner had terrorist-style nail bomb and gun in town centre
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights

Torchlight procession through Preston this weekend featuring fireworks, dance music, the Caribbean Carnival and Preston City Mela

Preston city centre will be lit up with a torchlight procession and fireworks this weekend.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 10:56 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Starting from Moor Park at 7.15pm on Saturday, the procession will weave through the city until it reaches the Guild Hall, illuminating the streets accompanied by a display of music and dance.

It is all part of the Encounter Festival, which celebrates the city’s heritage, art, and community.

This is the route for the procession

The streets of Preston will come to life this weekendThe streets of Preston will come to life this weekend
The streets of Preston will come to life this weekend
Most Popular

Who is involved in the procession?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The procession will be led by Mr Wilson's Second Liners; a brass band renowned for their infectious beats and uplifting dance tracks.

They will be joined by an array of Preston's finest procession groups, showcasing the city's diverse cultural heritage.

Caribbean Carnival will bring their vibrant and colourful costumes, and Preston City Mela will infuse the procession with a sense of celebration and joy. Cacophony Arkestra will delight with their unique fusion of music and street theatre, while Bay Beat will enchant the audience with their rhythmic beats.

The Torchlight Procession will be led by Mr Wilson's Second Liners, a brass band, followed by a fabulous array of Preston's finest procession groups.The Torchlight Procession will be led by Mr Wilson's Second Liners, a brass band, followed by a fabulous array of Preston's finest procession groups.
The Torchlight Procession will be led by Mr Wilson's Second Liners, a brass band, followed by a fabulous array of Preston's finest procession groups.

Adding to the excitement, the Worldwise Samba Drummers will create a rhythm that will energise the streets, while Dance Syndrome, a talented inclusive dance group, will showcase the power of dance to break barriers and celebrate diversity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Peter Kelly, Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure Services at Preston City Council, said: “Encounter Festival invites everyone to be a part of this unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and community. Don't miss the Torchlight Procession, a vibrant and unmissable event that will bring the streets of Preston to life."

Fireworks

The procession will culminate in a spectacular finale at the Guild Hall, Preston, where a firework display will begin at around 9.15pm.

Click here for more about the festival and other events taking place

Related topics:PrestonGuild HallFireworks