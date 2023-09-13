Watch more videos on Shots!

Starting from Moor Park at 7.15pm on Saturday, the procession will weave through the city until it reaches the Guild Hall, illuminating the streets accompanied by a display of music and dance.

It is all part of the Encounter Festival, which celebrates the city’s heritage, art, and community.

The streets of Preston will come to life this weekend

Who is involved in the procession?

The procession will be led by Mr Wilson's Second Liners; a brass band renowned for their infectious beats and uplifting dance tracks.

They will be joined by an array of Preston's finest procession groups, showcasing the city's diverse cultural heritage.

Caribbean Carnival will bring their vibrant and colourful costumes, and Preston City Mela will infuse the procession with a sense of celebration and joy. Cacophony Arkestra will delight with their unique fusion of music and street theatre, while Bay Beat will enchant the audience with their rhythmic beats.

Adding to the excitement, the Worldwise Samba Drummers will create a rhythm that will energise the streets, while Dance Syndrome, a talented inclusive dance group, will showcase the power of dance to break barriers and celebrate diversity.

Councillor Peter Kelly, Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure Services at Preston City Council, said: “Encounter Festival invites everyone to be a part of this unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and community. Don't miss the Torchlight Procession, a vibrant and unmissable event that will bring the streets of Preston to life."

