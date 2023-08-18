Top 15 nature-themed baby names for expectant parents in Lancashire to think about

New research from MG Timber reveals the 15 most popular nature themed baby names for boys and girls, the findings come from analysing the latest data from the Office of National Statistics.

Whether you are looking for a traditional name for your new arrival or something that has a deeper meaning, nature is a great source of inspiration! Look below for the most popular names and meanings that recall the beauty of nature.

Top 12 Most Popular Nature-Themed Names For Girls

Nature-themed baby names. Picture: Tatiana Syrikova

Rank Name Count 1 Ivy 2,245 2 Lily 2,182 3 Willow 2,067 4 Daisy 1,873 5 Poppy 1,841 6 Luna 1,261 7 Ayla 793 8 Rose 787 9 Iris 746 10 Olive 691 11 Holly 568 12 Lilly 551

Table uses data from the Office for National Statistics released on 5th October 2022 detailing names of births in England and Wales in 2021.

The Top 3 Girls Names and Their Meanings

Ivy

Ivy is an English name that comes from a green leafy plant, which signifies faithfulness. Last year, 2,245 babies were born named Ivy, ranking it top on the list of Plant themed baby names for girls.

Lily

Lily is a white, showy plant and it symbolises purity and innocence. 2,182 newborn girls were named Lily in 2021 placing it 2nd in the Plant-themed list.

Willow

Willow refers to the willow tree, which signifies gracefulness as well as strength due to its flexibility. In 2021 there were 2,067 baby girls born named Willow.

Top 3 Most Popular Nature-Themed Names For Boys

Rank Name Count 1 Oliver 4,167 2 Rowan 938 3 Oakley 908

Oliver

Oliver, a well-liked male name, holds multiple origins and meanings. Among them is its connection to the word "oliva," originating from Latin, signifying an olive or an olive tree. In 2021 there were 4,167 babies born with the name Oliver, placing it at the top of the list for boy plant-themed names.

Rowan

Again, Rowan has multiple meanings. One of the origins of the name is the rowan tree, which is believed to have magical qualities. There were 938 newborns named Rowan. It also ranked 63rd across all boys’ names born in that year, up 72 places since more than a decade ago.

Oakley

The variants of Oakley are Oaklee and Oakleigh. It means “from the oak tree field,” and is of English origin. Oakley also links to the tree ‘Oak’. In 2021, there were 908 babies born named Oakley.

Methodology

Nature-themed names were identified using sources like Woodland Trust, Baby Centre, The Bump and Family Education. We then looked at UK Government data from the Office for National Statistics to find the up-to-date number of children born with those names and ranked them by order of popularity.