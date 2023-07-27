Tips to keep your baby cool abroad during the ongoing European heatwave

Choose Baby-Friendly Destinations: Before booking your holiday, research baby-friendly destinations that offer suitable amenities for infants. Gemma advises, "Look for family resorts with shaded play areas, baby pools, and air-conditioned spaces where your baby can relax and cool down."

Plan Outdoor Activities Wisely: While exploring foreign cities and attractions, schedule outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day. Gemma suggests, "Plan sightseeing in the early morning or late afternoon when the temperatures are milder, and avoid midday when the sun is at its peak."

Pack Essential Cooling Gear: When packing for your trip, include must-have cooling gear for your baby. Gemma recommends, "Bring a portable fan, sun hats, and lightweight, breathable blankets to provide shade and keep your little one comfortable."

Stay Hydrated: In hot climates, it's crucial to keep your baby hydrated. "Carry a water bottle or baby-friendly electrolyte solution, and offer frequent feeds or sips to keep your baby well-hydrated throughout the day," advises Gemma.

Use Baby-Friendly Sunscreen: Apply baby-safe sunscreen with a high SPF to protect your baby's delicate skin from harmful UV rays. Gemma stresses, "Choose a sunscreen specifically formulated for babies, and apply it generously on exposed areas."

Take Advantage of Indoor Activities: During the hottest parts of the day, explore indoor attractions or museums where the air-conditioning offers a welcome respite from the heat. Gemma suggests, "Indoor activities can provide entertainment and a cooler environment for your baby."