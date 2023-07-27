Tips to keep your baby cool abroad during the ongoing European heatwave
While temperatures soar in popular vacation spots like Spain, Italy, and Greece, parents need to be well-prepared to ensure their little ones stay cool and comfortable during the journey and the stay. Gemma, owner of prampicks.com and a seasoned traveler from Manchester, shares vital tips for parents traveling with babies to keep them safe and cool during this relentless heatwave.
Choose Baby-Friendly Destinations: Before booking your holiday, research baby-friendly destinations that offer suitable amenities for infants. Gemma advises, "Look for family resorts with shaded play areas, baby pools, and air-conditioned spaces where your baby can relax and cool down."
Plan Outdoor Activities Wisely: While exploring foreign cities and attractions, schedule outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day. Gemma suggests, "Plan sightseeing in the early morning or late afternoon when the temperatures are milder, and avoid midday when the sun is at its peak."
Pack Essential Cooling Gear: When packing for your trip, include must-have cooling gear for your baby. Gemma recommends, "Bring a portable fan, sun hats, and lightweight, breathable blankets to provide shade and keep your little one comfortable."
Stay Hydrated: In hot climates, it's crucial to keep your baby hydrated. "Carry a water bottle or baby-friendly electrolyte solution, and offer frequent feeds or sips to keep your baby well-hydrated throughout the day," advises Gemma.
Use Baby-Friendly Sunscreen: Apply baby-safe sunscreen with a high SPF to protect your baby's delicate skin from harmful UV rays. Gemma stresses, "Choose a sunscreen specifically formulated for babies, and apply it generously on exposed areas."
Take Advantage of Indoor Activities: During the hottest parts of the day, explore indoor attractions or museums where the air-conditioning offers a welcome respite from the heat. Gemma suggests, "Indoor activities can provide entertainment and a cooler environment for your baby."
Monitor Your Baby's Comfort: Be attentive to your baby's cues and comfort level in the heat. "Watch for signs of overheating, such as excessive fussiness, flushed skin, or rapid breathing, and take immediate measures to cool your baby down," Gemma emphasizes.
By following these expert tips from Gemma and planning ahead, parents can enjoy a memorable and stress-free vacation abroad while ensuring their baby stays cool and safe during this ongoing European heatwave.
Gemma, Owner of prampicks.com "Traveling with a baby during a heatwave requires thoughtful preparation. By implementing these tips, parents can create a positive and enjoyable travel experience for their little one while safeguarding their well-being in the hot weather."