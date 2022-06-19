RSPCA Preston currently has two dogs and five cats up for adoption – all desperate for loving owners.
To find out more about how to adopt and for the full profiles of the dogs and cats available for adoption visit the RSPCA Preston website here
1. Elvis
Elvis is a very sweet 1-year-old male White and Tabby Domestic Short Hair. Elvis can be a little timid and shy at first, he used to be conflicted at times about whether he want your affection, but now there is no doubt about it he wants that love from you, especially if it includes neck and chin rubs, it is just important to take it slow with him at first and let him come to you. He still gets spooked easily by loud noises and if you move too fast he can be a little skittish, if you come up to him to quickly, but he is doing amazing. Since being with us he has settled in very well, when he first came to us, he was scared and would either hide or run away but now he is at the front of his door always vocalising for attention, once he is comfortable with you. He is a very cheeky and playful boy; he will happily entertain himself with his toys bopping them about and chasing after them and will happily play with them with you. Elvis can use a cat flap and is litter trained.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Kimbo
Here is Kimbo, he is a 4-year-old Staffie who hasn’t had the best start in life. He was confined to a small space within the home. When he first came into our care, he was very stressed within the kennels, and it was clear he didn’t have many manners, which is understandable given his background. But with time and work that the staff at the centre have put in Kimbo has come on lot since his arrival. He has so much love to give and adores human contact, he really enjoys snuggling up close with you in the evenings with the TV on. He will have fun with playing in the house and enjoying lots of varied enrichment and training games. Kimbo is looking for an active family and could live with children aged 13 and above. Although Kimbo has lived with other dogs previously, it has been clear during his time with us that he isn’t fully comfortable being around dogs. When out on walks he will make distance from other dogs and try and rush past them. He definitely prefers human company.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Rodney
Rodney is a sweet 4yr old little lad, who is looking for his second chance at a forever home Rodney is a brilliant young boy; he loves attention and fuss so much. He is very forward and will always come running when he sees you to come and get strokes and fuss. He is an all round amazing cat, he loves playing with flirt poles and just wants you to give him affection. All Rodney wants is a loving, safe home with people that are going to love him with all of their hearts. Rodney has come from a multi cat household and lived with multiple dogs but will prefer to be the only pet in his new home. He could live with children over the age of 5. He wasn't litter trained at first but he is getting the hang of it now he is away from the main cattery, in a private space. He can use his cat flap though.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Eve
Eve is a 2 year-old black domestic shorthair female. Eve is a sweet girl who can be a little timid at first but once she is comfortable around you, her confident side starts to show. With new people she can be a bit uncertain at first, she will come and say hello but prefer to keep her distance. While she is an independent girl, once she knows you, she reacts positively when spoken to and will meow back to have a chat. When she is ready, Eve enjoys a fuss and being stroked and will rub her head against your legs, and she particularly enjoys a good chin scratch. She is fully litter trained and can use a cat flap.
Photo: RSPCA