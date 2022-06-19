1. Elvis

Elvis is a very sweet 1-year-old male White and Tabby Domestic Short Hair. Elvis can be a little timid and shy at first, he used to be conflicted at times about whether he want your affection, but now there is no doubt about it he wants that love from you, especially if it includes neck and chin rubs, it is just important to take it slow with him at first and let him come to you. He still gets spooked easily by loud noises and if you move too fast he can be a little skittish, if you come up to him to quickly, but he is doing amazing. Since being with us he has settled in very well, when he first came to us, he was scared and would either hide or run away but now he is at the front of his door always vocalising for attention, once he is comfortable with you. He is a very cheeky and playful boy; he will happily entertain himself with his toys bopping them about and chasing after them and will happily play with them with you. Elvis can use a cat flap and is litter trained.

Photo: RSPCA