The best vets in Preston: These are the highest-rated vets in and around Preston according to Google reviews

We all want the best care for our beloved pets – and we’re lucky in Preston to have some outstanding veterinary practices to choose from.

By Jon Peake
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:56 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 14:56 BST

We’ve found the 18 highest-rated vets in and around Preston with at least a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Google from a minimum of 15 reviews.

In no particular order, here are the highest-rated vets in and around Preston according to Google reviews ...

1. The best vets in and around Preston

New Hall Veterinary Centre on New Hall Lane has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 50 Google reviews

2. New Hall Veterinary Centre

Vets4Pets on Mariners Way, Ashton-on-Ribble, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 333 Google reviews

3. Vets4Pets

Oakhill Veterinary Centre - Lytham Road Branch has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 185 Google reviews

4. Oakhill Veterinary Centre - Lytham Road Branch

