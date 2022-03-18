For those looking to treat their Mum this Mother’s Day, the experts at Gardenbuildingsdirect.co.uk have put together their essential guide on picking the best bunch.

Picking a brilliant bloom for a beautiful Mother can be difficult, especially if you don't know what flowers are her favourite.

From orchids and tulips to carnations and irises, each has a different meaning allowing people to give their Mother a thoughtful bouquet.

Spoil your mum with flowers on Mother's Day

A spokesperson for Gardenbuildingsdirect.co.uk said: "Mums represent the best of us, and Mothers Day allows people to show their appreciation and gratitude and what better way than with the perfect flower.

"There are plenty of firm favourites to choose from, and if you don't have a clue when it comes to flowers, we're offering a helping hand."

Orchids

Often labelled as a brilliant gifting flower, their complex shape and structure are undeniably beautiful. Pick a white orchid for the luxurious and elegant mum or purple for the bold and humorous mum. Unlike other flowers, orchids usually come in a pot to be kept as a long-lasting memory.

Tulips

Tulips are known for their perfect symmetrical form, and this is synonymous with deep, unconditional love. Give these to your mum this Mothering Sunday to let her know how much you appreciate her.

Lilies

Lillies are often associated with motherhood and purity, making them the perfect gift this Mother's Day. Yellow lilies signify thankfulness, whereas pink lilies stand for femininity and admiration. No matter what colour you choose, lilies are renowned for their fragrant scent, guaranteed to go down a treat.

Carnations

Carnations are another flower of love that can be used in the place of the rose. Pink carnations are given on Mother's Day to signify a mother's pure and never-ending love.

Peonies

A bouquet of white Peony flowers radiates class and elegance. This flower is best gifted to mums who enjoy subtle and understated arrangements around the home.

Roses

Roses are always a safe bet, no matter what you're trying to express. Instead of a typically romantic red rose, opt for a peach rose, and this colour signifies gratitude and admiration.

Freesias

Reserved for the special ones in your life, freesias are super-sweet smelling flowers and come in various colours. Purple freesias are meant for royalty so give them to the queen in your life.

Sunflowers

Sunflowers may seem like a bold choice, but they're bound to brighten up someone's day as a symbol of luck and lasting happiness.

Gerberas

The cheery nature of these versatile flowers represents happiness, friendship and warmth. The Celts believed gerberas were meant to calm the stresses of everyday life, so this bunch is best suited for the easygoing and fun-loving mum.

Violets

Known to attract a whole host of wildlife, violets are vibrant, full of life and one of the friendliest plants. This flower is best gifted to the mum, who is friendly, energetic, and a joy to be around.