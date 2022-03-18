Support Ukraine: Free Ling App For Ukrainians and Free Ukrainian Language Course

Support Ukraine: Free Ling App for Ukranians (photo: adobe)

The Ling app enables people to learn a language quickly and the team at Ling App say they know that Ukraine has strong citizens determined to overcome all adversities.

For that reason, they add that as a language learning app, they want to add their “little grain of sand” for them to have an easier life and better possibilities in foreign countries.

They said therefore, they have unlocked their app for Ukrainian-speaking people, with the firm hope of easing their situation, by providing the necessary resources to effectively learn a new language.

Help for Ukranians to speak a new language (photo: adobe)

In addition, https://ling-app.com Ling App is now offering Ukrainian language lessons for free for the rest of the users worldwide to encourage a deeper understanding of Ukrainian culture.