Southport Air Show is returning on Saturday, Septmber 9 and Sunday, September 10, on Southport Beach.

You can expect aerobatic displays from jets, fighters, bombers, helicopters, and historic aircraft, as well as taking in an aircraft simulator and enjoying family attractions on the beach.

What time does the Southport Air Show start?

The Red Arrows flying over Blackpool as they headed to Southport Air Show in a previous year

The Southport Air Show opens at 10am and closes at approximately 5pm on Saturday and Sunday

Are the Red Arrows at the Southport Air Show?

Yes, the Red Arrows will be at the Southport Air Show with a full display on Saturday, September 9 at 12pm.

Flying times of all othert aircraft will be published on the event website when they are available.

Can you take your own food to Southport Air Show?

Food is permitted onsite however, barbecues including gas or open fires, are not permitted.

Are dogs allowed at Southport Air Show?

Dogs are permitted but it is strongly advised that they are not brought to the event due to the noise produced by the aircraft.

All dogs must remain on their lead; this is a family event with many small children and if you have your dog off the lead, you may be asked to leave the event.

What else will be there?

A large amount of on-ground entertainment including interactive military exhibits, model aircraft, exhibition stands, simulators and children’s activities including mini tanks, bungee trampolines, bumper cars, simulators and a paintball range.

How much are tickets to Southport Air Show?

Tickets are £10 plus a small booking fee. Under 16 years of age is free of charge. For more information or to reserve online, click here.

Tickets are also available on the day in person.

How bad is the traffic?

A spokesman said: “As we have not hosted an Air Show for a couple of years, we expect to be busier than normal, especially with some great displays on for both days.

"The event opens at 10am but the car parks open at 9am (with the exception of beach and Marine Drive parking which open at 10am) so we advise that you aim to get to the Southport Air Show as close to these times as possible.

"Do not leave your arrival until just before the Red Arrows display as you may get caught in traffic and miss them.”

Where can I park at the Southport Air Show?

Parking is available on the beach (North Beach only), Marine Drive and off the promenade in Princes Park, the Esplanade car park, and Victoria Park, only 5 minutes’ walk from the seafront.

A large amount of directional road signage will be installed to lead visitors to the parking facilities and the event site, as well as stewards who will direct traffic to the nearest available car park.

Coaches will be directed to the Esplanade car park.

Parking on the beach gets you closer to the action but you need to arrive as close to 10am as possible as this fills up quickly.

There is no parking on South Beach so if you are travelling from the South, you will be directed to the Esplanade Car Park or Victoria Park.