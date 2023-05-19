WWT has agreed a year-long partnership with the artist, which will see 54 pieces go on display at 10 centres -including Martin Mere.

It is hoped the exhibition – with images on display using everything from pens, inks and washes to quills from the birds he has illustrated – will help bring subjects to life and provide a glimpse into how we humans interact with wildlife, plants and water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New seasonal trails announced

WWT's Leanne McCormella with one of the illustrations

Throughout the partnership, “Drawn to Water: Quentin Blake at WWT”, each of the sites will also run three seasonal trails with guides using selected illustrations from Quentin Blake to help inspire visitors to view the wonder of wetland nature in a different way.

Sir Quentin said: “I am delighted to be sharing my pictures with WWT sites and their visitors through the Drawn to Water experience. This project appealed to me because I have a lifelong fascination of drawing wetland wildlife, especially birds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can't quite explain why but it may be because like us, they are on two legs and have expressive gestures. The drawings you will see are from my own personal archive, and many have rarely been seen in public before.

“Through Drawn to Water I hope that seeing my artwork in places where these creatures are thriving will allow new audiences to enjoy wetland wildlife as much as I do, perhaps prompting a few people to pick up a pen, pencil or even a quill and do their own drawing.”

Sir Quentin Blake

Wonder of nature

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Experience and Engagement at WWT Cath Cooke said: “We’re so excited to begin this partnership with Quentin Blake, and to share his passion for the beauty and wonder of the natural world with our visitors.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages to our wetland sites to experience the very best of seasonal nature. Whether you come for a wetland walk, an afternoon of art appreciation or to enjoy our programme of events and activities, there’s something for everyone.

“Quentin’s illustrations bring our wetlands to life beautifully and whether you are brand new to wetlands or have appreciated them for years, Drawn to Water will help you see them in new and exciting ways.”