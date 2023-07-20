Rainbow Hub celebrates children's achievements at Annual Awards and Sports Week
The charity which supports children with physical and neurological disabilities, held the event to celebrate the hard work of the children and young adults throughout the year, who all received a Certificate of Participation in conductive education and a small trophy.
The three main award winners who received special congratulations were:
Dylan Blundell, age 8, from Leyland received the Trevor Hemmings CVO Award for Outstanding Achievement. Having attended sessions at Rainbow Hub for some years when he has constantly worked towards new skills, Dylan recently became confident enough to walk independently and achieved a huge milestone.
Lewis Hencher, age 10, also from Leyland, received the Chris Hardman Award for Courage and Dedication. Having attended sessions since he was small, Lewis recently experienced some challenging medical issues but he has been determined to continue work hard and achieve his aims regardless.
Amber McLoughlin, age 4, from Chorley won her award for Commitment and Dedication. In spite of facing various setbacks withstanding and walking in her time at Rainbow Hub, she has never stopped trying to do her best and is always determined to walk independently. Amber grows stronger and steadier every week.
Staff and parents also celebrated the graduation of nine children from the Rainbow Hub nursery who are starting school in September. The specialist nursery has helped them to become school-ready and helped them and their families with the huge transition.
During the week prior to the Awards, the children also took part in a special Sports Week sponsored by Fletchers Solicitors. Many of those who took part collected sponsorship from friends and family and raised an amazing £11,500 overall.
During the week the children were able to take part in fun, action-packed sports events, using the skills they have worked so hard to learn in conductive education at Rainbow Hub, throughout the year! The younger children took part in Splash, Giggle and Go and the older youngsters took part in a LOL (Loop of Legends) Challenge – both involved fun obstacles, such as crawling through cargo nets with a torch and stepping on stepping stones, whilst also getting wet with some surprise water guns. The Rainbow Hub team were really proud of how far everyone has come and their amazing efforts.
Lyndsay Fahey, CEO, Rainbow Hub, said: “It was lovely to get together to celebrate the wonderful achievements of our children. We are so proud of them all and our grateful thanks go to Viewsonic, together with CL Medilaw and eBublio Magical Bubbles. Huge thanks also go to Fletchers Solicitors who sponsored the Sports Week - it was amazing."
She continued: “We also heard that some of the children who attend mainstream school were unable to take part in their school’s sports day because they couldn’t take part in running races. So the Rainbow Hub sports week was the ideal participation event for them and that made it even more special."