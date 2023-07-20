Rainbow Hub celebrates children's achievements at Annual Awards and Sports Week

The charity which supports children with physical and neurological disabilities, held the event to celebrate the hard work of the children and young adults throughout the year, who all received a Certificate of Participation in conductive education and a small trophy.

The three main award winners who received special congratulations were:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan Blundell, age 8, from Leyland received the Trevor Hemmings CVO Award for Outstanding Achievement. Having attended sessions at Rainbow Hub for some years when he has constantly worked towards new skills, Dylan recently became confident enough to walk independently and achieved a huge milestone.

Amber is delighted with her award

Lewis Hencher, age 10, also from Leyland, received the Chris Hardman Award for Courage and Dedication. Having attended sessions since he was small, Lewis recently experienced some challenging medical issues but he has been determined to continue work hard and achieve his aims regardless.

Amber McLoughlin, age 4, from Chorley won her award for Commitment and Dedication. In spite of facing various setbacks withstanding and walking in her time at Rainbow Hub, she has never stopped trying to do her best and is always determined to walk independently. Amber grows stronger and steadier every week.

Staff and parents also celebrated the graduation of nine children from the Rainbow Hub nursery who are starting school in September. The specialist nursery has helped them to become school-ready and helped them and their families with the huge transition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the week prior to the Awards, the children also took part in a special Sports Week sponsored by Fletchers Solicitors. Many of those who took part collected sponsorship from friends and family and raised an amazing £11,500 overall.

Lewis receives his award from Rainbow Hub CEO, Lyndsay Fahey

During the week the children were able to take part in fun, action-packed sports events, using the skills they have worked so hard to learn in conductive education at Rainbow Hub, throughout the year! The younger children took part in Splash, Giggle and Go and the older youngsters took part in a LOL (Loop of Legends) Challenge – both involved fun obstacles, such as crawling through cargo nets with a torch and stepping on stepping stones, whilst also getting wet with some surprise water guns. The Rainbow Hub team were really proud of how far everyone has come and their amazing efforts.

Lyndsay Fahey, CEO, Rainbow Hub, said: “It was lovely to get together to celebrate the wonderful achievements of our children. We are so proud of them all and our grateful thanks go to Viewsonic, together with CL Medilaw and eBublio Magical Bubbles. Huge thanks also go to Fletchers Solicitors who sponsored the Sports Week - it was amazing."