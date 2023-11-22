Two nights of incredible fire displays will take place in Preston’s Avenham and Miller Parks.

An idea of what you will be able to see.

Preston City Council has teamed up with Walk the Plank to offer the fire installations on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3.

The free-of-charge weekend-long fixture encourages audiences to adventure through flame-lined paths, among copper flowers that breathe fire, flaming lotus flowers, bushes and shrubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As you wander through the Fire Garden, or stand and watch, you’ll always be close enough to feel the heat. The Fire Garden is free from barriers to encourage an immersive audience experience.

Tickets to the event are free.

Councillor Peter Kelly, Cabinet member for Arts and Culture at Preston City Council, said: "We’re thrilled to bring the Fire Garden to Avenham and Miller Parks, residents are invited to partake in a meticulously crafted, immersive experience.

"Executed with artistic precision and environmental responsibility, this event signifies a unique cultural addition to Preston's landscape, showcasing a commitment to both artistry and sustainability."

Bev Ayre, senior producer at Walk the Plank said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Preston City Council to share some Walk the Plank magic over this festival season.”

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are free of charge but must be booked in advance.

Both sessions run from 6.30pm to 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refreshments, including mulled wine, will be available on the night.

What else is on in Preston this Christmas?

Other events happening in Preston this Christmas include:

Christmas Choirs Showcase - Saturday, December 2

Christmas Makers Market - Saturday, December 9