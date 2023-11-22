Preston's Avenham and Miller Parks will be transformed into Fire Gardens as part of Christmas spectacular
Preston City Council has teamed up with Walk the Plank to offer the fire installations on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3.
The free-of-charge weekend-long fixture encourages audiences to adventure through flame-lined paths, among copper flowers that breathe fire, flaming lotus flowers, bushes and shrubs.
As you wander through the Fire Garden, or stand and watch, you’ll always be close enough to feel the heat. The Fire Garden is free from barriers to encourage an immersive audience experience.
Councillor Peter Kelly, Cabinet member for Arts and Culture at Preston City Council, said: "We’re thrilled to bring the Fire Garden to Avenham and Miller Parks, residents are invited to partake in a meticulously crafted, immersive experience.
"Executed with artistic precision and environmental responsibility, this event signifies a unique cultural addition to Preston's landscape, showcasing a commitment to both artistry and sustainability."
Bev Ayre, senior producer at Walk the Plank said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Preston City Council to share some Walk the Plank magic over this festival season.”
How do I get tickets?
Tickets are free of charge but must be booked in advance.
Both sessions run from 6.30pm to 9pm.
Refreshments, including mulled wine, will be available on the night.
What else is on in Preston this Christmas?
Other events happening in Preston this Christmas include:
Christmas Choirs Showcase - Saturday, December 2
Christmas Makers Market - Saturday, December 9
Winckley Christmas Concert - Sunday, December 10.