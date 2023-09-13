Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Preston Sea Cadets huts in Strand Road have been demolished this week, having been decared unsafe for use four years ago.

The huts – used by cadets for more than 80 years – were the only surviving wooden buildings from the battlefield casualty hospital on Moor Park.

Why demolish them?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston Sea Cadets historic building being demolished

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sea Cadets have been approached for comment about the demolition, but speaking in 2019, a spokesman for the charity told the Post: “The previous building, now 100 years old, has become unsafe and no longer fit as a training environment for young people.

“The timber frames which provide the structural support have signs of rotting and the roof is coming away in places. Together this means that a repair is not financially viable.

“Many feasibility survey and structural surveys have been conducted over the years – and the conclusion of those were that it is unfit for purpose. The building was deemed unusable in 1976, over 40 years ago.

“Asbestos and rotten beams mean that it’s simply beyond repair and under the stress of poor weather the building would likely collapse.

Preston Sea Cadets historic building being demolished

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Therefore it seems more appropriate to dismantle the building in a safe and controlled manner.”

Where do the cadets train now?

The sea cadets moved into new purpose-built headquarters in 2017. The site is adjacent to the huts and was donated to them by the National Lottery in 1999.

What’s the history of the huts?

What the huts ended up looking like before demolition

The Voluntary Aid Detachment hospital was opened on Moor Park in January 1915 - four months after the outbreak of war - to handle casualties from the trenches of the Western Front.

By the time the hospital closed in 1919 it had treated more than 3,200 wounded and traumatised soldiers. Among them were 70 casualties from the infamous Battle of the Somme in 1916 and many more from another bloody campaign at Gallipoli.