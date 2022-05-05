The event, which took place on Bank Holiday Monday, is organised annually by members of Hutton Village Hall.

There were stalls and activities inside and outside the hall in Moor Lane, including live entertainment, fairground rides, donkey rides and a miniature steam train.

There were also traditional games including hook-a-duck, a tombola and hoopla to entertain all ages, as well as a selection of food and drink options.

