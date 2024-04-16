Perfect for new parents: Fieldgoods launches ready-meal gifting bundle with 10% donation to charity.

Committed to convenience without compromise, award-winning pre-prepared frozen meal brand, FieldGoods, is launching a brand-new gifting bundle designed for new parents, packed with nourishing dishes for two that can be cooked and on the dinner table in as little as ten minutes.

The new parent gift bundle makes an ideal present to gift new sleep-deprived, frazzled parents, allowing them to unwind and enjoy nutritious, handcrafted meals with no prep required.

In support of Tommy’s, the UK’s leading charity funding research into pregnancy complications and baby loss, FieldGoods will be donating 10% of each new parent gift bundle sale to aid researchers, doctors and midwives dedicated to saving babies lives.

Each new parent bundle will contain six two-person portions. Expect comforting classic dishes such as a slow-cooked Pork and Fennel Ragu with juicy Italian tomatoes, red wine and a hint of chilli; Chicken and Leek Pie with buttery sautéed leeks and creamy mushroom and tarragon sauce; and a tender Lamb and Apricot Tagine, cooked with juicy apricots, plum tomatoes and a heady mix of spices. Want to add a little extra? Add on side dishes and desserts such as Miso Butter Hispi Cabbage and Sticky Toffee Pudding at check out.