Parents over spend on baby prams says expert

Parenting blogger and the founder of PramPicks.com, Gemma Woolich, shares her insights and tips on how to navigate through the myriad of pram options without breaking the bank.

The pram market is flooded with options, from budget-friendly models to high-end designs that seem to promise unparalleled quality and style. However, Gemma notes: "While prams have indeed become a statement piece, it's vital to remember that a higher price doesn’t always equate to higher practicality or safety. Parents should prioritize functionality and their specific needs over brand names and aesthetic appeal."

Striking a Balance: Quality vs. Budget

Finding a pram that offers both quality and affordability can be a daunting task. Gemma advises: "It's crucial to approach pram shopping with a clear understanding of your budget and lifestyle. While it’s tempting to opt for a pram that’s making headlines, it’s vital to assess whether it aligns with your day-to-day life and budget."

Key Considerations for Prudent Pram Purchasing

Storage: An adequately sized and easily accessible storage basket is invaluable, especially during shopping trips or day outings.

Weight: Consider the pram’s weight and how often you’ll be lifting and transporting it to ensure it doesn’t add unnecessary strain to your daily activities.

Travel System Bundles: While seemingly pricey, travel system bundles can offer long-term savings by providing a comprehensive travel solution from newborn stages through to toddlerhood.

Gemma's Top 3 Pram Picks

1. Mamas and Papa's Ocarro

The Mamas and Papa's Ocarro pram is renowned for its robust and luxurious design, making it a favorite among parents who prioritize style without compromising on functionality. With its plush seat and pillow, it ensures utmost comfort for the little one while the robust wheels and spacious shopping basket make it a practical choice for parents on the move.

2. BabyStyle Oyster 3

The BabyStyle Oyster 3 pram stands out for its compact and lightweight design, making it an ideal pick for urban parents. It's known for its versatility and adaptability, with features that grow with your child, ensuring longevity and value for money.

3. iCandy Peach 7

The iCandy Peach 7 is celebrated for its sleek design and ease of use. It is not only aesthetically pleasing but also comes with features that prioritize the comfort and safety of the child, making it a popular choice among modern parents.