National Childbirth Trust (NCT) Chorley and Leyland appeals for volunteers to support new parents

A charity is appealing for volunteers to support new parents in the Chorley and Leyland area.
By Hannah RahmanContributor
Published 25th Jul 2023, 14:57 BST- 1 min read

NCT, the UK's largest parenting charity, relies on over 4500 volunteers each year to support thousands of people as they become parents.

The charity is launching an exciting opportunity to get involved with building a community for parents in the local area.

NCT (National Childbirth Trust) needs volunteers to help run local NCT Bumps & Babies and Walk & Talk groups which provide safe, welcoming spaces for parents to meet and come together.

NCT Chorleyand Leyland's Bumps and Babies group welcomes all parents.NCT Chorleyand Leyland's Bumps and Babies group welcomes all parents.
Anyone looking to get involved from home can also help with activities such as social media and volunteer recruitment.

Hannah from NCT’s Volunteering Team said: “Our volunteers provide a much-needed support network in their local community, and we would love to be able to provide more activities in the area.

“We welcome anyone who is passionate about making a difference to parents. Volunteering provides an excellent opportunity to use and develop your skills and experience but it’s also a great way of making friends and having fun. Giving just two hours a month can make a real difference.”

Volunteering with NCT is for everyone, not just parents. Anyone interested in supporting local families can contact NCT’s friendly Volunteering Team by emailing [email protected] or visit: https://www.nct.org.uk/get-involved/volunteering

