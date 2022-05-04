Held at the newly-renovated Hoole Village Memorial Hall on Monday, there was plenty to keep people occupied including a dog show, wall climbing, fairground rides, craft stalls and classic cars.

Richard Lea who helped to organise the event, said: “It went very well and we managed to raise £2,000 for the village hall car park work.

"Everyone seemed to have a lovely time and the dog show was as popular as ever with 25 entrants.”

Much Hoole Spring Fair. Amelia and Freya Holding.

Much Hoole Spring Fair. Brooke Proctor and Reva get ready for the dog show.

Much Hoole Spring Fair. Eloise Wrightside tries the climbing wall.

Much Hoole Spring Fair. Will Jackson and Kes.