Following a consultation with nearby residents, Moss Side Playground off Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, has been refurbished with brand new toddler (ages 2-6) and junior (ages 7-12) equipment including swings, roundabouts, seesaws, multi climbers and slides.

It is part of a £2.4m package overhauling the borough’s playgrounds being carried out by South Ribble Council bosses.

Photo Neil Cross; The newly refurbished play area in Moss Side, Leyland

Councillor Matthew Tomlinson said: “We are delighted that Moss Side play area is now open for all to use following the long-anticipated investment.

“This is just one of the many investment projects we have completed this year to uplift and update the play areas in our borough as part of our pledge to invest £2.4 million to improve parks and open spaces.

“We understand that the Moss Side play area will be well used and loved by all South Ribble residents and we can’t wait to see everyone having fun and benefiting from this fantastic development as just one of the ways we are making it better for young people to get outside and be active locally”.

Residents have expressed their gratitude for the work, but many are calling for more to be done elsewhere in the borough.

Taking to Facebook, Nicky Peet wrote: "Fantastic that so many playgrounds are coming so quickly.”

Wendy Louise Brown wrote: “It looks wonderful. But my grandson will be sad when he find out the pirate ship has gone.”

Kerry Tipping wrote: “Looks fab. Hope Higher Walton park gets a makeover. It’s old worn and dangerous. Cracked swings sharp bits on the climbing frame.”

Several other people have complained about the state of the playground in Lostock Hall and others want an update on work proposed for Birch Avenue in Penwortham.

Others have questioned why it didn’t open in time for the summer holidays.

Responding, a spokesman for the council said: “This is one of many play areas across the borough that we've been improving across a programme of works. The improved play area is future-proofed and we are sure that children will get great use from it for many school holidays to come.”