Momcozy U Shaped Pillow - the perfect body conforming huggable pillow for throughout maternity or everyday life
The huggable maternity pillow is specifically designed to accommodate the contours of a pregnant body.
It provides support for every part of the body allowing for deep snoozes.
It is designed to replace the need for multiple bed pillows, it hugs the entire body and conforms to both sides, perfectly supporting the head, back, belly, sides, knees, hip, and feet.
Super comfortable and durable: The pillow is filled with a premium polyfill blend that is designed to provide soft comfort. It also helps improve blood circulation all night long and releases body pressure, effectively relieves back pain, hip pain and leg swelling providing exceptional comfort, relief, and a quality rest.
Double smooth zipper: Both the outer and inner lining cases have an independent zipper meaning users can adjust the filling to a comfortable height depending on sleeping style and need.
Relief for every type of sleeper: This pillow is fantastic for back, front and also side sleepers during maternity but it can also be used for those who just went through surgery, have gastric issues or just want the love of an amazingly soft body pillow.
Users don't need to be pregnant to use it! It helps with the discomfort associated with pregnancy, sciatica, fibromyalgia, gastric reflux, back pain, ankle pain, and more.
The Momcozy U Shaped Pillow is available in grey/cooling grey from Amazon and Momcozy for £59.99/£79.99
