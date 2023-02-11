Dr Chun Tang, 47, says the recently single can suffer severe physical symptoms linked to heartbreak - such as headaches, loss of appetite leading to weight loss, and insomnia.

He suggested eating a good diet to try and mend a broken heart - and combat the ailments associated with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Tang recommends steering clear of processed food and refined carbohydrates to help get over the end of a relationship but to opt for fresh fruit, vegetables and fish which can "boost mood".

Dr Chun Tang a GP and medical director from Lytham

He also advises the newly singletons not to "bottle it in" but to share how they feel with friends, family and even employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed many couples call it quits in the period between New Year and Valentine's Day - leading to a surge of heartbroken individuals.

Dr Tang, a GP and medical director at Pall Mall Medical, from Lytham, said: “Heartbreak can manifest in many ways.

“A good diet and the right vitamins can also help a broken heart”, Dr Tang adds.

“Eating fresh fruit, vegetables and fish can help with mood. Avoid processed foods and refined carbohydrates – they’ll just make you feel sluggish and tired."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refined carbohydrates include white bread, pizza dough, pasta, pastries, white flour, white rice, sweet desserts, and many breakfast cereals.

He also suggests avoiding fatty, fried foods that are high in trans fats - such as burgers, fries and Chinese takeaways.

According to the doctor, heartbreak can manifest itself in a "whole wave of symptoms".

Those suffering may experience low-mood, lethargy, headaches, muscle and joint aches and a loss of appetite leading to drastic weight loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A balanced diet can be the remedy to cure a broken heart, according to the expert.

He also says the broken-hearted should increase their intake of vitamin D 'the sunshine supplement' and vitamin B - but advises to check with your GP before taking either.

"Vitamin D helps regulate calcium and phosphate in the body – keeping bones, teeth and muscles healthy," Dr Tang said.

"B vits can increase energy, reduce stress and turbocharge mood."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Tang added: “Take time for yourself and speak to your close friends and family about your situation.

"It’s important to discuss these feelings - preferably with a healthcare expert.

"Sometimes medication can get people through tougher times and help them see the light again.

"Don’t bottle things up as this will only lead to further stress and prolong your symptoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you are really struggling, speak to your employer about making some reasonable adjustments to your work to ensure that you aren’t under too much pressure.”

No nos after heartbreak

- Bottling things up- Over indulging in refined carbohydrates and fried fatty foods- Eating processed foods

To dos after heartbreak

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad