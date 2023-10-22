Lancashire’s biggest soft play centre reveals new attractions and October half term discount
Lancashire’s biggest soft-play centre has reopened under new management, featuring a host of new attractions and experiences as well as a discount this October half term.
By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 11:52 BST
Funtazia Softplay, located at Merchants House on Kent Street in Blackburn, was recently taken over by new management and now boasts a wide variety of new and improved attractions including soft play areas, bumper cars, virtual reality, an adventure experience, birthday rooms, go-karting, and laser tag, as well as food and drink.
The play centre is also offering 15% off entry this half term when bookings are made online at www.funtazia.co.uk.