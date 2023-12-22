News you can trust since 1886
If you’re looking for a last minute Christmas gift then here are Amazon’s top ten toys

Amazon’s Top Ten Toys list offers a wide selection of quality products suited to children 12 months and over.
Customers can shop this year’s hand-picked toys and thousands more on Amazon to find the perfect gift, with fast, convenient delivery in the lead up to Christmas.

Here are the best sellers:

Furby Purple Interactive Toy, currently priced at £54.99

Asmodee | Dobble | Card Game, currently priced at £6.99

Barbie Doll – Magical Ballerina Doll, currently priced at £18.66

Disney100 Platinum Limited Edition Mystery Capsule, currently priced at £10

Numberblocks Step Squad Mission Headquarters Deluxe Playset, currently priced at £38.95

Pokémon Trading Card Game Battle Academy, urrently priced at £17.99

LEGO Star Wars Ghost & Phantom II Set, currently priced at £149.99

PLAYMOBIL City Action Fire Truck, currently priced at £41.16

LOL Surprise Magic Flyers - Flutter Star, currently priced at £27.99

Hape Multi Musical Block Set, currently priced at £21.11

