Hutton playground: This is how work is progressing on the £95,000 renovation
Construction teams are currently at the playground off Moor Lane, with work expected to take six to eight weeks.
South Ribble Borough Council say they don’t have an exact opening date, but are working towards being open by the end of November.
What’s new?
The council says there will be a range of “state-of-the-art equipment” including accessible equipment, swings, climbing fames, slides, rockers and grass hoppers.
There will be equipment for toddlers (ages 2-6) as well as juniors (ages 7-12), and it’s all being set within the existing woodchip area within the playing field.
A consultation went out in August 2022 asking what locals would like to see in the playground. Previously, there had been limited equipment which was past it’s best.
The work is all part of a £2.4m investment package by the council into its parks and playgrounds.
When the work was announced, Councillor Matthew Tomlinson said: “We're so pleased that we were able to drive forward an extensive programme of investment into the borough's play areas.
"We understand how important it is for families to have great local play areas.”
Tardy Gate
The council are also for views on a proposed £500,000 improvement scheme in Lostock Hall.
A consultation is now live until October 18 for people to share their views on proposed plans for Tardy Gate Play Area and new skate park.
You can complete the consultation at www.southribble.gov.uk/consultations.
There will also be a face to face consultation taking place tomorrow (Thursday, October 5) at Tardy Gate Play Area from 3-6pm.