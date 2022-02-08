Going away at Spring half-term? Here are some of the kennels and catteries in Preston to keep your pets safe and cared for
Spring half-term is next week (Feb 15-19) and if you're going away with the family - you may be needing the services of a good kennel or cattery to look after your furry friends while you're away.
We've trawled through Google to find out what Preston has to offer. Here's a selection of some of the kennels and catteries we found ...
Fur Cottage Kennels & Cattery - Fleetwood Old Road, Greenhalgh, Kirkham, Preston
Rating 4.7 out of 5. One reviewer said: "What a fantastic kennels. Donnie (our dog) had the best time, he was so happy and relaxed from when we dropped him off to when we picked him up."
Landorn Boarding Kennels & Cattery - Tabley Lane, Higher Bartle, Preston
Rating 4.9 out of 5. One reviewer said: "Brilliant place with very caring and attentive staff. My dog obviously enjoyed his stay and will definitely use Landorn again the next time we go away."
Champion Boarding Kennels & Cattery - Estoril/Syke House Lane, Preston
Rating 4.6 out of 5. One reviewer said: "Friendly caring people who I really do trust with my best friend when I'm away."
Telephone: 01995 640385
Hey Barn Catteries & Kennels - Cuerdale Hey Farm/Fox Lane, Preston
Rating 4.9 out of 5. One reviewer said: "We have used these kennels for our dog on a number of occasions. He has always been well exercised and cared for. The facility is nice and we always feel happy leaving him there."
Telephone: 01254 852276
Meadow Green Cattery - Moss House Lane, Westby, Preston
Rating 4.9 out of 5. One reviewer said: "Fantastic place. Team are very professional and my cats are very relaxed and very very well looked after."
Badgerswood Boarding Kennels and Cattery - Whitters Lane, Winmarleigh, Garstang, Preston
Rating 5 out of 5. One reviewer said: "Friendly and clean kennels. All pets are looked after as if they were the owner's own."
The Paddocks - Luxury Cat Hotel - Green Lane, Preston
Rating 5 out of 5. One reviewer said: "This is honestly the best place to put your cats when you need to. The staff are incredible, professional and so lovely."
North View Cats Hotel - North View, Skitham Ln, Pilling, Preston
Rating 4.6 out of 5. One reviewer said: "We chose North View Cats Hotel based on recommendations and were really pleased with our choice. Our two cats came home very contented and healthy after their weeks stay."
Bannister Hall Cattery - Bannister Hall Lane, Higher Walton, Preston
Rating 4.9 out of 5. One reviewer said: "A fabulous cattery. The care taken is incredible. Updates daily and a full report on how the cat has been. I highly recommend."
Cats2Stay - Moss Ln, New Longton, Preston
Rating 4.5 out of 5. One reviewer said: "We have left our indoor cats here since they were kittens and they are now 6 years old. We wouldn’t leave them anywhere else."
Barton Boarding Kennels - Hallidays Farm, Barton Lane, Barton, Preston
Rating 4.7 out of 5. One reviewer said: "Kept my two German Shepherds there for 6 nights. Good people with experience. Nice and clean place. Highly recommended."
Lilliput Kennels - Meadow Green, Preston
Rating 4.5 out of 5. One reviewer said: "Highly recommend these kennels. Very caring and the dog is very happy to go there. Grooming is top class."
If you are looking for something else or farther afield, click here to see all the kennels and catteries in Lancashire via Google Maps.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE