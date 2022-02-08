Going away at Spring half-term? Here are some of the kennels and catteries in Preston to keep your pets safe and cared for

Need the service of a kennel of cattery? Then look no further

We've trawled through Google to find out what Preston has to offer. Here's a selection of some of the kennels and catteries we found ...

Fur Cottage Kennels & Cattery - Fleetwood Old Road, Greenhalgh, Kirkham, Preston

Rating 4.7 out of 5. One reviewer said: "What a fantastic kennels. Donnie (our dog) had the best time, he was so happy and relaxed from when we dropped him off to when we picked him up."

Visit their website here.

Landorn Boarding Kennels & Cattery - Tabley Lane, Higher Bartle, Preston

Rating 4.9 out of 5. One reviewer said: "Brilliant place with very caring and attentive staff. My dog obviously enjoyed his stay and will definitely use Landorn again the next time we go away."

Visit their website here.

Champion Boarding Kennels & Cattery - Estoril/Syke House Lane, Preston

Rating 4.6 out of 5. One reviewer said: "Friendly caring people who I really do trust with my best friend when I'm away."

Telephone: 01995 640385

Hey Barn Catteries & Kennels - Cuerdale Hey Farm/Fox Lane, Preston

Rating 4.9 out of 5. One reviewer said: "We have used these kennels for our dog on a number of occasions. He has always been well exercised and cared for. The facility is nice and we always feel happy leaving him there."

Telephone: 01254 852276

Meadow Green Cattery - Moss House Lane, Westby, Preston

Rating 4.9 out of 5. One reviewer said: "Fantastic place. Team are very professional and my cats are very relaxed and very very well looked after."

Visit their website here.

Badgerswood Boarding Kennels and Cattery - Whitters Lane, Winmarleigh, Garstang, Preston

Rating 5 out of 5. One reviewer said: "Friendly and clean kennels. All pets are looked after as if they were the owner's own."

Visit their website here.

The Paddocks - Luxury Cat Hotel - Green Lane, Preston

Rating 5 out of 5. One reviewer said: "This is honestly the best place to put your cats when you need to. The staff are incredible, professional and so lovely."

Visit their website here.

North View Cats Hotel - North View, Skitham Ln, Pilling, Preston

Rating 4.6 out of 5. One reviewer said: "We chose North View Cats Hotel based on recommendations and were really pleased with our choice. Our two cats came home very contented and healthy after their weeks stay."

Visit their website here.

Bannister Hall Cattery - Bannister Hall Lane, Higher Walton, Preston

Rating 4.9 out of 5. One reviewer said: "A fabulous cattery. The care taken is incredible. Updates daily and a full report on how the cat has been. I highly recommend."

Visit their website here.

Cats2Stay - Moss Ln, New Longton, Preston

Rating 4.5 out of 5. One reviewer said: "We have left our indoor cats here since they were kittens and they are now 6 years old. We wouldn’t leave them anywhere else."

Visit their website here.

Barton Boarding Kennels - Hallidays Farm, Barton Lane, Barton, Preston

Rating 4.7 out of 5. One reviewer said: "Kept my two German Shepherds there for 6 nights. Good people with experience. Nice and clean place. Highly recommended."

Visit their website here.

Lilliput Kennels - Meadow Green, Preston

Rating 4.5 out of 5. One reviewer said: "Highly recommend these kennels. Very caring and the dog is very happy to go there. Grooming is top class."

Visit their website here.

If you are looking for something else or farther afield, click here to see all the kennels and catteries in Lancashire via Google Maps.