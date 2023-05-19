Foster carers singing off the same song sheet in support of Foster Care Fortnight

CANW Foster Carers come together at The Grand in Clitheroe to record a song

Child Action Northwest, a local charity supporting over 10,000 children and young people every year, are proud to be supporting the Foster Care Fortnight campaign 2023. Campaign host The Fostering Network found that across the UK, 7,200 more fostering families are needed. The theme for 2023 is #FosteringCommunities: to celebrate the strength and resilience of fostering communities. Foster Carers who #FosterWithCANW came together to do this in a unique way!

Julie Dawkins, Head of Fostering Service at CANW said: “Our Fostering Team and Foster Carers at CANW have built such a special community of support and solidarity, and we wanted to channel that into something fun and inclusive in time for Foster Care Fortnight. We came together at The Grand in Clitheroe, to record lyrics reimagined by one of our own Foster Carers, in keeping with her experience of being a Foster Carer with Child Action Northwest.”

Sharon Sanderson, CANW Foster Carer said: “The song talks about building a good team, sharing things, giving love and having so much fun. Working with CANW feels more like belonging to a big family.”

https://youtu.be/XAXF6pPZNH8

The recording of song “Sweet CANW Time” went ahead following a singing tutorial from the charity’s Emotional Health & Wellbeing ambassador Ella Shaw.

Ella Shaw of Ella Shaw’s Academy of Arts, said: “It was a real pleasure and joy to work with the foster carers recording their song in the studio. Some really great personalities, lots of laughs and a whole lot of fun. The song sounds fantastic and I feel privileged to be a part of such a meaningful project.”

#FosteringCommunities is close to the heart of everyone at CANW. With more than 90,000 children in care across the UK it is more important than ever that they are able to find a foster family who cares and can support them in being happy and being children.At Child Action Northwest, we pride ourselves that relationships between Social Workers, Support Staff and Foster Carer’s are really close at CANW. We have a diverse range of Foster Carer’s to meet our children’s needs and we pride ourselves in celebrating the diversity we have across our team. We love to celebrate achievements of our young people together as one team no matter how big or small.

Julie Dawkins, Head of Fostering Service at CANW said: “As Registered Manager of the fostering service when I see month on month the names of hundreds of children requiring a safe family for a night, a week, a month or forever…I want to be able to help! I can only do that if we have foster carers available: I do hope that people come forward in 2023 and make fostering a career choice. Fostering changes lives.”

CANW foster carers who #FosterWithCANW have also taken to the camera to share their experiences and passion for the children and young people they support. Videos will be shared across all social media platforms to hear directly from foster carers how fostering has changed their lives and could change yours too. You can check them out here;

