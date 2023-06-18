Fabulous for one and all: 21 pictures from another fun-filled Freckleton Club Day
Once again, the spotlight turned to Freckleton, as the village help its annual club day.
By Jack Marshall
Published 18th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 10:41 BST
The much-vaunted and historic event is famed from bringing the entire community together, and this year was no exception, as revellers gathered to enjoy the atmosphere, the parade, brass bands, and the run-runs. Take a look at a few pictures from this year’s Freckleton Club Day...
