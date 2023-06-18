News you can trust since 1886
Fabulous for one and all: 21 pictures from another fun-filled Freckleton Club Day

Once again, the spotlight turned to Freckleton, as the village help its annual club day.
By Jack Marshall
Published 18th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 10:41 BST

The much-vaunted and historic event is famed from bringing the entire community together, and this year was no exception, as revellers gathered to enjoy the atmosphere, the parade, brass bands, and the run-runs. Take a look at a few pictures from this year’s Freckleton Club Day...

Freckleton Club Day. Pictured L-R are Benny Okoroafor, Will Salmon, Louis Harper and Theo Broadhead-Silvester.

Freckleton Club Day. Pictured L-R are Benny Okoroafor, Will Salmon, Louis Harper and Theo Broadhead-Silvester. Photo: Daniel Martino

Freckleton Club Day

Freckleton Club Day Photo: Daniel Martino

Freckleton Club Day

Freckleton Club Day Photo: Daniel Martino

Freckleton Club Day. Ella-Grace Sumner and retinue.

Freckleton Club Day. Ella-Grace Sumner and retinue. Photo: Daniel Martino

