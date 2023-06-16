News you can trust since 1886
Dream homes: Here's 6 houses with swimming pools for sale in and around Preston

For most of us, it’s an absolute dream to have a house with a swimming pool.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 16th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

But for the lucky few, it’s a reality to be splashing out on such a home luxury.

We’ve scoured Rightmove for properties with pools for sale within 10 miles of Preston – and there’s some absolute show-stoppers.

Click on the pages below to check out whats on offer in our neck of the woods, and how much they’ll set you back.

Wow, this looks like a resort. And it could be yours - along with a six-bed house and 8.5 acres overlooking Bowland Fells- for a cool £1.795m.

1. Caterall Lane, Caterall

Wow, this looks like a resort. And it could be yours - along with a six-bed house and 8.5 acres overlooking Bowland Fells- for a cool £1.795m. Photo: Armistead Barnett/Rightmove

This stunning spa-like pool area belongs to a five-bed house overlooking the village green in Wrea Green. It could all be yours for £2.4m.

2. The Greenside, Wrea Green

This stunning spa-like pool area belongs to a five-bed house overlooking the village green in Wrea Green. It could all be yours for £2.4m. Photo: Lytham Estate Agents

For £2,000,000 you could take ownership of a five-bed Victorian house set in two acres of land with a detached pool. The pool has been used for swimming lessons for more than 40 years. The house comes with planning permission for three detached houses.

3. Marsh Lane, Longton

For £2,000,000 you could take ownership of a five-bed Victorian house set in two acres of land with a detached pool. The pool has been used for swimming lessons for more than 40 years. The house comes with planning permission for three detached houses. Photo: Lawrence Rooney/Rightmove

This five-bedroomed house boasts this impressive pool and gym area as well as extensive gardens and electric gates. The price tag? £1.3m.

4. Fulwood Row, Preston

This five-bedroomed house boasts this impressive pool and gym area as well as extensive gardens and electric gates. The price tag? £1.3m. Photo: Reeds Rains/Rightmove

