For most of us, it’s an absolute dream to have a house with a swimming pool.
But for the lucky few, it’s a reality to be splashing out on such a home luxury.
We’ve scoured Rightmove for properties with pools for sale within 10 miles of Preston – and there’s some absolute show-stoppers.
Click on the pages below to check out whats on offer in our neck of the woods, and how much they’ll set you back.
1. Caterall Lane, Caterall
Wow, this looks like a resort.
And it could be yours - along with a six-bed house and 8.5 acres overlooking Bowland Fells- for a cool £1.795m. Photo: Armistead Barnett/Rightmove
2. The Greenside, Wrea Green
This stunning spa-like pool area belongs to a five-bed house overlooking the village green in Wrea Green.
It could all be yours for £2.4m. Photo: Lytham Estate Agents
3. Marsh Lane, Longton
For £2,000,000 you could take ownership of a five-bed Victorian house set in two acres of land with a detached pool.
The pool has been used for swimming lessons for more than 40 years.
The house comes with planning permission for three detached houses. Photo: Lawrence Rooney/Rightmove
4. Fulwood Row, Preston
This five-bedroomed house boasts this impressive pool and gym area as well as extensive gardens and electric gates.
The price tag? £1.3m. Photo: Reeds Rains/Rightmove