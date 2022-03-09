Can you help Derian House with donations of Terry’s Chocolate Oranges, Cadbury Crème, Galaxy, and Oreo eggs?
Charity knitters at Derian House have made hundreds of chicks to sell this Easter to raise money for poorly children across the North West.
And now the charity’s fundraisers are appealing for help to fill 400 chocolate eggs to stuff them with.
The Chorley-based hospice is asking for donations of Terry’s Chocolate Oranges and Cadbury Crème, Galaxy, and Oreo eggs before the end of March.
The hand-knitted Easter chicks, filled with the chocolate treats, will sell for £2 each in the reception area of the hospice, and at schools and businesses across Lancashire, to raise vital funds.
Kerry Salmon, community fundraiser at Derian House, said: “We are so grateful to our supporters who have given up their time to knit lots of chicks ready for Derian’s Easter campaign – they look amazing!”
Donations of Cadbury Crème eggs and Terry’s Chocolate Oranges can be ordered via Amazon, sent in the post, or dropped off at Derian House’s reception on Chancery Road, Chorley, PR7 1DH.