And now the charity’s fundraisers are appealing for help to fill 400 chocolate eggs to stuff them with.

The Chorley-based hospice is asking for donations of Terry’s Chocolate Oranges and Cadbury Crème, Galaxy, and Oreo eggs before the end of March.

The hand-knitted Easter chicks, filled with the chocolate treats, will sell for £2 each in the reception area of the hospice, and at schools and businesses across Lancashire, to raise vital funds.

Knitted Easter chicks

Kerry Salmon, community fundraiser at Derian House, said: “We are so grateful to our supporters who have given up their time to knit lots of chicks ready for Derian’s Easter campaign – they look amazing!”