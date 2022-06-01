Churchtown Childrens' Festival 2022

Churchtown Children's Festival: 15 pictures from the traditional annual event held over the weekend

Churchtown Children’s Festival returned at the weekend.

By Andy Moffatt
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 12:30 pm

The annual event started in traditional fashion, with a festival processions leaving Kirkland Memorial Hall’s field and making its way to St Helen’s Church where Rev Andrew Wilkinson gave a short service.

The procession then returned to the field for the crowning ceremony.

The Festival Queen this year was Imogen WhiteImogen is 11 years old and attends St Helen's Primary school.And there was plenty of fun for all throughout the afternoon including a tombola, games, and fairground rides.

1. mbp churchtown childrens festival (14).JPG

The parade gets underway

Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales

2. mbp churchtown childrens festival (15).JPG

Cooking up a storm

Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales

3. mbp churchtown childrens festival (4).JPG

Musicians on pararde

Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales

4. mbp churchtown childrens festival (2).JPG

Banners on display

Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
