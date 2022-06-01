The annual event started in traditional fashion, with a festival processions leaving Kirkland Memorial Hall’s field and making its way to St Helen’s Church where Rev Andrew Wilkinson gave a short service.

The procession then returned to the field for the crowning ceremony.

The Festival Queen this year was Imogen WhiteImogen is 11 years old and attends St Helen's Primary school.And there was plenty of fun for all throughout the afternoon including a tombola, games, and fairground rides.

1. mbp churchtown childrens festival (14).JPG The parade gets underway Photo: Martin Bostock

2. mbp churchtown childrens festival (15).JPG Cooking up a storm Photo: Martin Bostock

3. mbp churchtown childrens festival (4).JPG Musicians on pararde Photo: Martin Bostock

4. mbp churchtown childrens festival (2).JPG Banners on display Photo: Martin Bostock