Care home invite families to pick up a packed lunch during school holidays

‘Let’s Do Lunch’ will run from Monday to Friday during the school holidays. Families will be able to pop to Brinnington Hall between 11am and 2pm and pick up a packed lunch for the children, including sandwiches, fruit, a drink, and some tasty treats.

The Home Manager at Brinnington Hall, Karen Harrison, said: ‘The summer holidays can feel like a long time for parents and finding activities to keep the kids occupied can quickly become a big expense. We hope that our packed lunches will provide some support and reassurance for families who are wanting to make the most of their time together this summer.

‘We’re always looking for ways to support our community, whether it be by bringing people together for exciting events such as our Saturday Cinema Club or offering a helping hand to those who might need it.

Packed Lunches at Brinnington Hall

‘Our residents are excited to help put all the packed lunches together and they can’t wait to say hello to everyone!’

Packed lunches can be picked up at Brinnington Hall care home, Middlesex Road, Stockport, Manchester, SK5 8HT. To find out more about Brinnington Hall’s ‘Let’s Do Lunch’, please call call 01614 063040, email [email protected] or visit www.idealcarehomes.co.uk.