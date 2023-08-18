A challenge that would daunt most adults

Two years ago on Saturday, Dylan lost his mum Aimee to suicide. Together with his younger sister and his mum and dad, Dylan had climbed Scafell Pike, earlier that year, and was in the process of completing the Wainwrights when the tragedy struck.

Papyrus, CancerCare, and the Forget Me Not Centre (the three charities at the heart of his multi-charity fundraising campaign) have supported then 10-year-old Dylan, 7-year-old Emily, and dad Steven through bereavement. They continue to support countless others, through the generous donations of many:

Dylan and Emily

Dad and a number of friends will accompany Dylan on this National Three Peaks Challenge - a total walking distance of 37 km / 23 mi, a total ascent of 3,064 m / 10,052 ft, all entirely self funded!

Known as the Yorkshire Three Peaks, the mountains of Whernside (736 m / 2,415 ft), Ingleborough (723 m / 2,372 ft), and Pen-y-ghent (694 m / 2,277 ft) served as training ground and were completed by Dylan and Team earlier in the year, in an excellent 8 hours and 39 minutes.