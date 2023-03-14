News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
59 minutes ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
1 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
3 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
4 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
5 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
6 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row

19 of the highest-rated florists in Preston according to Google reviews as Mothering Sunday - March 19 - approaches

Mother's Day is almost here and what better way to show your love than with a beautiful bunch of flowers?

By Jon Peake
Published 14th Mar 2023, 14:36 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 14:40 GMT

Mothering Sunday is on March 19 and we've found some of the highest-rated florists in Preston based on Google reviews for you to choose from if you’re thinking of buying your mum flowers.

In no particular order, here they are ...

Below are 19 of the highest-rated florists in the Preston area

1. 19 of the highest-rated florists in the Preston area

Below are 19 of the highest-rated florists in the Preston area Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Secret Garden on Winckley Street, Preston, has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 40 Google reviews

2. The Secret Garden

The Secret Garden on Winckley Street, Preston, has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 40 Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Flower House at Holland House Nurseries in Walton-le-Dale has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 8 Google reviews

3. The Flower House

The Flower House at Holland House Nurseries in Walton-le-Dale has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 8 Google reviews Photo: FH

Photo Sales
Preston Flowers on Meadow Street, Preston, has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 38 Google reviews

4. Preston Flowers (Holmes Florist Old Shop)

Preston Flowers on Meadow Street, Preston, has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 38 Google reviews Photo: PF

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
PrestonGoogle