Families Turning to Mediation Over Summer as Awareness Grows

NFM (National Family Mediation) has reported a significant rise in enquiries during the summer months — a period that usually brings a sharp drop in demand.

According to NFM, families typically delay separation until the end of the school holidays, with a spike in September once children are back in class and routines resume. But this year told a different story: enquiries rose to 808 in June, peaked at 918 in July, remained strong at 806 in August, and still exceeded 700 in just the first two weeks of September.

That compares with an average of around 600 enquiries a month earlier in the year.

Sarah Hawkins, CEO of NFM - the country’s largest provider of family mediation - says the figures reflect both the reality of pressures facing families in 2025 and the growing recognition that mediation is the first step towards resolving disputes.

“What these numbers show is that families are no longer waiting until September to confront difficulties. Financial strain, childcare pressures, and the intensity of time together over the summer mean issues are coming to a head sooner.

“But it’s also about awareness. More couples know that courts now expect them to at least attempt mediation before a hearing will even be considered. That’s driving earlier engagement, and crucially, it means families are choosing a constructive route rather than a combative one.”

Alongside changes in the court system, mediation has also been boosted by the way public figures handle conflict.

From Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s “conscious uncoupling” to Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s mediated separation, celebrities have demonstrated that separation doesn’t have to mean all-out war.

And even the Royal Family, despite ongoing rifts, have relied on representatives and intermediaries to help broker peace behind the scenes.

“When high-profile couples and families show it’s possible to work through differences without destroying each other, it gives ordinary people permission to aim for the same,” Sarah adds.

While Ministry of Justice statistics confirm that divorce applications still peak in January and September, NFM says the sustained summer demand signals a growing shift in behaviour — away from delay and denial, towards earlier, more constructive action.

“Handled properly, separation doesn’t have to mean conflict. Mediation allows families to take control, agree practical arrangements, and keep children’s wellbeing at the heart of decisions. What might look like a surge in separation is actually a sign that more people are tackling problems in the right way.”

Thanks to the government’s Family Mediation Voucher Scheme, eligible parents can access up to £500 towards the cost of mediation, with Legal Aid also available for those who qualify.

For more information about mediation and how it can help, visit www.nfm.org.uk.