The 18th annual competition is now live for entries with a brand-new category and prize introduced!

Paint rollers at the ready, as cabin creatives can now submit their creations to the 18th annual Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition.

The competition has already seen hundreds of entries flooding in, with some wonderful entries from Lancashire including ‘Andie’s Peace Retreat’ from Sheddie, Andie Makin.

Andie said: “My proudest achievement is that I did this solely myself. I am a single parent with very low income, so everything I did was done with minimum spend.”

Andie Makin has entered ‘Andie’s Peace Retreat’ into the cabin/summerhouse category.

As a fitting celebration, for the first time ever, the competition will be championing a Young Sheddie of the Year.

Aspiring architects and colourful creators aged 18 - 25 can share the sheds they have brought to life, whether used for work, play, or a place to chill.

The new category is just one of seven that Sheddie hopefuls can enter to be in with the chance of winning an all-new prize.

Alongside £1,000 in cash and £250 worth of Cuprinol products, this year’s winner will also be awarded an exclusive overnight stay in a relaxing nature resort.

Last year's winner, Archie Proudfoot with his shed, 'The Frankenshed'.

Cuprinol Creative Director, Marianne Shillingford said: “We’re super excited about launching this new prize.

“At Cuprinol, connecting people with nature and demonstrating how there is more to life outdoors is something we’re deeply passionate about.

“We’re equally excited to introduce the Cuprinol Young Sheddie of the Year category to the 2024 competition.

“The Young Sheddie of the Year is a fabulous way for the younger generation to unleash their creativity and it is our opportunity to meet the artists and architects of tomorrow!”

Head judge and Founder of the competition, Andrew Wilcox, said: “It will be very fascinating to see how the upcoming summer of sport events might inspire the entries in our pub and entertainment category.

“We’ve seen a growing number of participants using recycled materials and making more sustainable choices when it comes to creating their sheds.

“I’m also extremely excited to see the submissions in our new category. Last year, we crowned Archie Proudfoot our winner after his fresh approach and vibrant use of colour made him a worthy winner.”

Archie submitted his shed into the then-recently introduced Most Colourful Shed category.

Archie’s ‘The Frankenshed’ – so named after he “brought it back from the dead” – was a true technicolour treasure trove, given life using recycled timber, older fence posts and a colourful pop of paint.