Costa releases opening date for new cafe at Fulwood Central Retail Park

Costa has issued an opening date for its new cafe in Fulwood.

And tomorrow is the day it will officially swing open its doors to the coffee-lovers North of Preston.

A Costa Coffee spokesman, said: “We’re delighted to confirm the opening of a brand new Costa Coffee drive-thru store on Fulwood Central Retail Park on Thursday, November 7.

“We are looking forward to being an active part of the local community, getting involved with events and serving customers our delicious signature, handcrafted coffees.”

The B&M store at the retail park is also due to open on Thursday.

An Aldi discount supermarket has already been open at the site for three months.

A Greggs, Burger King, Subway and tanning centre Indigo Sun are all also set to take up resident at the retail park.