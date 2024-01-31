Peter Kay Pheonix Nights collectables go on sale at Leyland's Warren & Wignall auctioneers
TV film crews packed a Leyland auction house as collectors bid thousands on rare props from Peter Kay's classic comedy series.
Fans of Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights were in for a treat when original props from the classic comedy series went for auction in Leyland today (Wednesday, January 31).
TV crews from ITV and Channel 5 packed into Warren & Wignall auctioneers in Earnshaw Bridge as 27 lots went up for grabs - selling for a combined total of more than £22,000.
The auction also included props from spin-off series Max & Paddy's Road to Nowhere.
Collector Will Hairsine, from Manchester, spent around £6,000 after finding himself in a tense bidding war as the TV cameras rolled. The 32-year-old battled other collectors and online bidders to win some of the most sought-after props used in the filming of the hit comedy series.
After the auction wrapped up, he told the Post: "I'm really pleased with how it went. I didn't really have a budget, which I guess was not the best plan!
"I ended up spending a bit more than I expected, but I'm really chuffed with what I got. They're really one of a kind and I think they're well worth it.
"Phoenix Nights is such an iconic comedy, so many people loved that show and still laugh about it. So I think it's money well spent."