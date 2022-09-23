It may be a couple of months away but venues are already taking bookings for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day meals, plus Christmas parties, so now’s a good time to start looking if you don’t fancy slaving over a hot stove this year.

Here’s a selection of pubs, hotels, restaurants and country clubs in Preston that are currently advertising some cracking Christmas deals ...

The Hunters

There are some fine eateries in Preston busily preparing their Christmas menus

The Hunters in Hennel Lane are offering, amongst other things, a Christmas Day Express – a three-course festive treat served at 12.15pm on Christmas Day and priced at £59 for adults and £29 for children under 12.

For more details on all their festive menus and deals and how to book, click here.

Brown Hare

Brown Hare on Millbrook Way say on their website: ‘A special time deserves special get-togethers. It’s why we’ve crafted the perfect menus to make this Christmas period one to remember.

‘From our sumptuous starters and impressive mains to our indulgent desserts – there is something delicious awaiting everyone this festive period.

‘This year, relax and we'll host the perfect Christmas! You can get 2 courses for £18.50 and 3 courses £21.50.’

Click here for more details, including how to book.

1842 Restaurant and Bar

Christmas dinner is always something to look forward to

1842 at The Corn Exchange, Lune Street, say on their website: ‘1842 has always been a firm favourite amongst Preston’s Christmas revellers, and this year will be no different. Chalet Club @ 1842 offers the perfect Christmas party destination as well as being the ideal spot for a festive family, friends or couples night out or bite to eat.

‘This year the Chalet Club @ 1842 is back as well as other surprises! If you’ve ever experienced an Apres Ski Style Party, you’ll know they are an experience not to be missed. We’re bringing that experience to the heart of Preston City Centre. Expect an amazing festive atmosphere, live entertainment, winter cocktails and more.’

Click here for more details, including menus, prices and how to book.

Haighton Manor

Haighton Manor in Haighton Green Lane say on their website: ‘We are so looking forward to the festive season and want to make sure it’s a special one for you and your loved ones.

‘Throughout December our daily menu will be full of seasonal fayre alongside (what we hope are) all your classic favourites. We also have our Christmas set menu which is available as two courses for £28.95 or three courses for £34.95.’

For more details, including how to book, click here.

Bellflower

Bellflower on Parkside Lane say on their website: ‘It might not quite be time to put out those stockings, get the tree out of the loft or detangle those festive lights – but Christmas and New Year are coming.

‘We take all of the stress out of the big day, so there’s no need to worry over turkey timings or argue over the washing up. All you need to do is enjoy spending quality time with your loved ones.

So why not book today and give the whole family a day to remember?’

2 courses costs £16.453 courses costs £19.45

For more details, including how to book, click here.

Samlesbury Hall

The Heritage Cafe at Samlesbury Hall, on Preston New Road, will be serving a wonderful winter menu from the 22nd November until the 23rd December. Bedecked with twinkly lights and candles, you can be sure of a fabulously festive atmosphere to go with your delicious food. For groups of 20+ people, the Heritage Cafe will open especially in the evenings just for you! For just £21 per head for two courses or £28 per head for three courses, you can be sure of a delicious festive feast.

For more details on Christmas at Samlesbury Hall click here.

Marino’s

Marino’s Italian Ristorante and Pizzeria on Watling Street, Fulwood, has some fine festive nosh to choose from. Two courses costs £18.95 and three courses £21.95.

For details of their Christmas menu and how to book click here.

Bistrot Pierre

Bistrot Pierre at The Church on Ribby Road, Wrea Green, say on their website: ‘We’re pulling out all the stops to make sure this Christmas is the best one yet at Bistrot! Our Chefs have worked hard perfecting our Christmas Day Menu & Festive Party Menu which is available to book now for groups of 8 or more. We have so much planned for this festive season, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you! It’ll be a Bistrot Christmas you’ll never forget!’

Their Christmas Day menu is five courses and coffee for £69.95 with a children’s menu (12 years or under) costing £29.95.

For more details and how to book, click here.

Ribby Hall Village

Ribby Hall Village in Ribby Road, Wrea Green, say on their website: ‘Share the magic this Christmas with family and friends as Ribby Hall Village transforms into a magical Winter Wonderland! We'll be welcoming you for some much-needed festive fun from meeting Santa himself in his magical Treehouse, delicious festive dining with the family and plenty of enchanting entertainment to get you in the Christmas spirit.’

Choose from two suites, packages include a glass of fizz & canapés on arrival and a delicious festive three course meal with all the trimmings followed by tea, coffee and chocolates.

Adults: £85 per person

Young adults: £40 per person (11 - 14 years old)

Children: £25 per person (10 years old and under).

To see their Christmas menu and for details how to book, click here.

Slug & Lettuce

Slug & Lettuce on Church Street say on their website: ‘Christmas ’22 is going to be the most magical one yet at Slug & Lettuce Preston! We can't wait to show you what we've got planned...

‘Get ready for some festive fun with our fabulous festive packages!’

2 courses start at £23.99 and 3 courses start at £26.99.

For more details and how to book, click here.

The Adelphi

The Adelphi in Fylde Street say on their website: ‘Our extraordinary Christmas menu is finally ready! We've got mouth-watering set menu and buffet options for you to tuck into so you can celebrate Christmas the right way (with lots of food)!’

2 courses start at £17.50 and 3 courses start at £20.50.For more details on their menus and how to book, click here.

The Pig and Whistle (Stonehouse)

The Pig and Whistle in Blackpool Road say on their website: “There’s nothing like spending Christmas Day with the people you love, so what better place to do it than at The Pig & Whistle?

“We’ve prepared the best Christmas Day menu in Preston, full of festive Stonehouse dishes with everything from roast turkey and all the trimmings to a festive pizza loaded with pigs in blankets, pepperoni, chicken, sage & onion stuffing and cranberry sauce (there’s a veggie version too!). Bring your meal to a sweet end with our indulgent Chocolate Popcorn Profiteroles.’

The three course feast costs £49.00.

Click here for more details, including how to book.

Black Bull (Ember Inns)

Black Bull in Garstang Road, Fulwood, say on their website: ‘Discover the magic this Christmas at Ember Inns where we’ll be cooking up your festive favourites, seasonal flavours and an expertly curated drinks menu in our cosy, home-from-home atmosphere.’

For details on their menus, prices and how to book, click here.

Norman Jepson (Beefeater)

Norman Jepson on Bluebell Way, Fulwood, say on their website: ‘Christmas is the ultimate time of year to get the whole family together of festive food and fun times. We're here to help create Christmas memories, with our fabulous festive menus full of your favourites and some indulgent new dishes. There's something for everyone, from traditional Festive Turkey with all the trimmings to our Roasted Root Veg Bake and Traditional Christmas Pudding to finish!’

You can get 4 courses from £52.95 (prices vary by location).

Click here for more details, including how to book.

The Broughton Inn (Vintage Inns)

The Broughton Inn on Garstang Road, Broughton, say on their website: ‘Christmas 2022 at The Broughton Inn is all about delicious food, plenty of drinks, and getting together round the table or in a cosy corner with a crackling fireplace. We have all the ingredients to make it that extra bit special, so you’ll find your favourite pub glowing with Christmas spirit.’

For more details on their prices, menus and how to book, click here.

The Guild (Greene King)

The Guild on Fylde Road say on their website: ‘Our Festive Fayre menu is perfect for all occasions throughout the festive period. Are you in charge of the family get together before the big day or are you in charge of the Christmas work party or do you simply want to take time out of all the hustle and bustle and catch up with your friends, well we have you covered with these 2 or 3 course menus!’

2 courses costs £13.99 and 3 courses costs £16.99.

For more details, including how to book, click here.

Have we missed you?