Whalley Manor welcomes local community to enchanting Christmas event

Laurus Homes, part of L&Q, welcomed the Whalley community to a fun-filled festive evening last week at their popular Whalley Manor development in the Ribble Valley.

Students from Whalley Primary School Choir entertained guests with classic Christmas carols.

Wreath making workshops were also held by the Whalley in Bloom team, who were recipients of Laurus Homes’ Community Fund Prize last year.

Enticing residents and visitors alike, the event also provided an opportunity for potential buyers to explore the three showhomes at the development, showcasing what life could be like at this picturesque new development.

Wreath making workshops were held by Whalley in Bloom.