Whalley Manor welcomes local community to enchanting Christmas event

Laurus Homes, part of L&Q, welcomed the Whalley community to a fun-filled festive evening last week at their popular Whalley Manor development in the Ribble Valley.
By Barbara WilderContributor
Published 20th Dec 2023, 10:39 GMT
Students from Whalley Primary School Choir entertained guests with classic Christmas carols.Students from Whalley Primary School Choir entertained guests with classic Christmas carols.
Held at the new build development on Springwood Drive, guests at the event were welcomed with mulled wine, hot chocolate and mince pies, with entertainment provided by the Whalley Primary School Choir, singing classic Christmas carols.

Wreath making workshops were also held by the Whalley in Bloom team, who were recipients of Laurus Homes’ Community Fund Prize last year.

Enticing residents and visitors alike, the event also provided an opportunity for potential buyers to explore the three showhomes at the development, showcasing what life could be like at this picturesque new development.

Wreath making workshops were held by Whalley in Bloom. Wreath making workshops were held by Whalley in Bloom.
A picturesque development, Whalley Manor, Whalley, offers the best of countryside living in the North West. Being delivered by Laurus Homes, part of L&Q, this 117 home scheme sees generously sized two- to five- bedroom homes set around an astonishing 10 acres of open public space, creating a brand-new community on the edge of historic village, Whalley.

