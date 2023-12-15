Warning issued to any worker going to a Christmas party

As the Christmas do season gets in full motion, easyfundraising is urging party-goers to consider their platform for shopping for the occasion.

Workers attending a Christmas do or those throwing their own festive bash have been told to do their clothes shopping on a charity fundraising platform or miss out on money going to good causes.

Luxury brands such as Harvey Nichols and Ralph Lauren are offering up to 6 percent and 1.5 percent respectively in free cash for charities if shoppers buy clothes using their website through the easyfundraising platform.

The North Face is giving customers who shop on easyfundraising an up to 5 percent donation, while Very says they’ll give shoppers up to 7 percent. Selfridges, meanwhile, says they’ll give shoppers up to 8 percent to a chosen charity of the customer’s choice so if they shop on the easyfundraising platform.

Christmas celebrations. Photo: Unsplash

Jewellery firm Pandora will give customers up to a 0.5 percent donation to a charity or good cause and is even offering a free £60 bracelet if they spend £99 or more using the easyfundraising platform.

And it’s easy to do. All the customer needs to pursue in order to raise a free donation to their favourite good cause or charity is to go on the easyfundraising website or app. Find a brand or retailer they want to shop with, do their shopping using easyfundraising and then at the end of the process, they can select which good cause or charity they want to give to. The brand will then make a donation to the good cause or charity you select; it won’t cost you a penny extra.

James Moir, the CEO of easyfundraising, says anyone attending a Christmas party should consider using the easyfundraising platform to buy their clothes, jewellery, and other festive items to generate a free donation to their favourite good cause or charity – at no cost to them. That means fashion fans can buy their number one outfit without feeling guilty.

He says: “Lots of us enjoy the work Christmas party as a time to come together with our friends and colleagues to celebrate the year we’ve had and look ahead to the next one.

“Many will be wondering what to wear for the occasion with it typically being a good time to think about refreshing the wardrobe.

“Buying a new jumper or sweatshirt can be done online and if you choose a brand on the easyfundraising website or app, you could help generate a free donation to a good cause or charity of your choice.