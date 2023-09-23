Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The garden centre in Garstang Road has become famous for its spectacular Christmas events, including Santa’s Christmas Journey, where children get to meet Santa and have their picture taken with him.

Tickets include a 20-minute walkthrough experience with your very own elf guide who will take you to meet Santa and help test ride his magical virtual reality sleigh.

Children will receive a small treat and digital photograph to commemorate their trip. £2 of all children’s tickets will be donated to our chosen local charities.

When is it and how much does it cost?

Santa’s Christmas Journey runs between Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) and costs £23 per child (aged 2+) and £10 per adult.

Under 2’s can attend free of charge with a paying child but will not receive treats or be able to use the VR sleigh ride headsets. An adult must supervise under 2’s at all times.

What’s included?

A 20-minute walk-through experience with elves to guide you through the interactive activities.

Children will receive small treats and digital photograph to commemorate their trip.

£2 of all ticket sales will be donated to our chosen local charities.

The emphasis of Santa’s Christmas Journey is the walk through experience and interactive activities. As such, the small gift bag provided by Santa will not have large size presents as you might expect from a traditional grotto.

What other Christmas events are on?

As well as Santa’s Christmas Journey, there are two additional fun-filled festive experiences to choose from for little ones and their families.

- Children’s Christmas Parties (£32 per child, £16 per adult) – tickets include a choice of meal, performance by Pop Up Global entertainers, an age-appropriate gift for each child and a meet and greet with Santa. More info here.

- Magival VR Sleigh Ride (£6 per person) – a 4D virtual reality ride for the whole family to enjoy. This is a different VR ride than the one included in Santa’s Christmas Journey and lasts for 5 minutes. More info here.