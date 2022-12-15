Fishergate Shopping Centre and St George’s Shopping Centre have made some adjustments to their shopping hours to cater for Christmas shoppers.

Here’s when they will be open over the festive period …

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fishergate Shopping Centre

Fishergate Shopping Centre in Preston

From Monday, December 19, to Friday, December 23 the shopping centre will be open from 8am to 7pm.

On Christmas Eve it will be open from 8am to 5pm and it will be closed on Christmas Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Boxing Day until New Year’s Eve shopping hours are from 8am to 6pm with an early finish on New Year’s Eve at 5pm.

The shopping centre will be closed on New Year’s Day then normal shopping hours resume.

Advertisement Hide Ad

St George’s Shopping Centre

From Tuesday, December 20, to Friday, December 23, St George’s will be open from 9am to 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Eve will see the centre close at 5pm and it will be closed all day on Christmas Day.

On Boxing Day, December 26, it will be open from 11am to 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On December 27 and 28 it will be open from 9am to 5pm and from 9am to 5.30pm on December 29 and 30.

On New Year’s Eve the shopping centre will be open from 9am to 5pm and it will be closed all day on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Normal trading hours resume from January 2, 9am to 5pm.

Free parking

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, Preston City Council are offering free parking in two of their city centre car parks, helping make your Christmas shopping that little bit easier. The University of Central Lancashire (Uclan) and Lancashire County Council will also be providing parking free of charge on specific dates over November and December.