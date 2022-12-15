News you can trust since 1886
This is when Fishergate Shopping Centre and St George's Shopping Centre will be open over Christmas and the New Year

With Christmas just over a week away, now is the time to grab some last-minute presents.

By Jon Peake
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 3:29pm

Fishergate Shopping Centre and St George’s Shopping Centre have made some adjustments to their shopping hours to cater for Christmas shoppers.

Here’s when they will be open over the festive period …

Fishergate Shopping Centre

Fishergate Shopping Centre in Preston
From Monday, December 19, to Friday, December 23 the shopping centre will be open from 8am to 7pm.

On Christmas Eve it will be open from 8am to 5pm and it will be closed on Christmas Day.

From Boxing Day until New Year’s Eve shopping hours are from 8am to 6pm with an early finish on New Year’s Eve at 5pm.

The shopping centre will be closed on New Year’s Day then normal shopping hours resume.

St George’s Shopping Centre

From Tuesday, December 20, to Friday, December 23, St George’s will be open from 9am to 8pm.

Christmas Eve will see the centre close at 5pm and it will be closed all day on Christmas Day.

On Boxing Day, December 26, it will be open from 11am to 5pm.

On December 27 and 28 it will be open from 9am to 5pm and from 9am to 5.30pm on December 29 and 30.

On New Year’s Eve the shopping centre will be open from 9am to 5pm and it will be closed all day on New Year’s Day.

Normal trading hours resume from January 2, 9am to 5pm.

Free parking

This year, Preston City Council are offering free parking in two of their city centre car parks, helping make your Christmas shopping that little bit easier. The University of Central Lancashire (Uclan) and Lancashire County Council will also be providing parking free of charge on specific dates over November and December.

You can find the details here.

