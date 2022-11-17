These are some of the Christmas markets and festive fairs you can visit around Blackpool in the next few weeks
Christmas events are a great way to feel festive before you’ve dug out the tinsel. Here’s a round-up of some of the early seasonal markets and fairs around Blackpool and the Fylde.
From have-a-go craft workshops to charity tombolas, artisan gift stalls to Santa’s grotto, there’s something for everyone between now and Dec 04.
Here’s a few free events to get you in the mood for Christmas.
Kirkland Memorial Hall
Most Popular
Friday Nov 18, 6-9pm
25 stalls selling unique handmade gifts, yummy treats and perfect Christmas presents, with delicious hot food and refreshments.
Fleetwood Marine Hall
Nov 25 - 27
Fleetwood’s big Christmas Festival Weekend starts with a lantern parade and light switch on at the Marine Gardens on Friday evening. There’s also a big festive fayre between 10 - 4 on Saturday and Sunday, with children’s games and Christmas entertainment - including a brass band and Naughty Christmas Trees performances.
HIVE Christmas Market, Church Street Blackpool
Nov 25 - 27, and Dec 2 - 4. 9am - 3pm.
Art and unique locally made products. Stalls will be selling speciality gin, cheese and wine, wax melts, silver jewellery, plants, and loads more. Plus you can stop for an artisan cake and coffee in a cosy festive environment.
Solaris Centre, South Promenade
Sunday Nov 27 2022, 10:30am – 3:30pm
Christmas fair with free children’s activities including face painting and balloon modelling, games and over 30 stalls.
Marsh Mill Village Fy5 4jz
Sunday Nov 27, 2 - 6pm
A fun-filled afternoon of entertainment, stalls, a lights switch on and a visit from Father Christmas.
Stanley Park Visitor Centre
Dec 3 and 4, 10.30am to 2.30pm
A weekend of family games and raffles, tea and cakes to raise funds for the park. Santa will also be there for photo opportunities.
Winter Gardens Pavilion, Blackpool
Dec 3, 10am - 5pm
Fabulous stalls from local artists and creatives selling all you need for your Christmas gifts this year. You can also join in with creative workshops where you can take home your own unique piece of festive art. Learn traditional lantern making techniques, create stylish seasonal dog bandanas, and you can even get your picture taken inside a snow globe.