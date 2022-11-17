From have-a-go craft workshops to charity tombolas, artisan gift stalls to Santa’s grotto, there’s something for everyone between now and Dec 04.

Here’s a few free events to get you in the mood for Christmas.

Kirkland Memorial Hall

Christmas Craft Market in Blackpool's Winter Gardens.

Friday Nov 18, 6-9pm

25 stalls selling unique handmade gifts, yummy treats and perfect Christmas presents, with delicious hot food and refreshments.

Fleetwood Marine Hall

Nov 25 - 27

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hive Christmas Market on Church Street in Blackpool is returning this year.

Fleetwood’s big Christmas Festival Weekend starts with a lantern parade and light switch on at the Marine Gardens on Friday evening. There’s also a big festive fayre between 10 - 4 on Saturday and Sunday, with children’s games and Christmas entertainment - including a brass band and Naughty Christmas Trees performances.

HIVE Christmas Market, Church Street Blackpool

Nov 25 - 27, and Dec 2 - 4. 9am - 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Art and unique locally made products. Stalls will be selling speciality gin, cheese and wine, wax melts, silver jewellery, plants, and loads more. Plus you can stop for an artisan cake and coffee in a cosy festive environment.

Solaris Centre, South Promenade

Sunday Nov 27 2022, 10:30am – 3:30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas fair with free children’s activities including face painting and balloon modelling, games and over 30 stalls.

Marsh Mill Village Fy5 4jz

Sunday Nov 27, 2 - 6pm

A fun-filled afternoon of entertainment, stalls, a lights switch on and a visit from Father Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanley Park Visitor Centre

Dec 3 and 4, 10.30am to 2.30pm

A weekend of family games and raffles, tea and cakes to raise funds for the park. Santa will also be there for photo opportunities.

Winter Gardens Pavilion, Blackpool

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dec 3, 10am - 5pm